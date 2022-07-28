NOMINATION PERIOD FOR THREE YUCCA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL SEATS NOW OPEN

z1077fm.com
29 PALMS PLANNING COMMISSION HOSTS PUBLIC HEARING IN CONSIDERING 95-ROOM HOTEL
On Tuesday evening, the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission will host a public hearing to gather input on a proposed 95-room hotel adjacent to Project Phoenix. Up for discussion is the addendum to the Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration the project, as well as the Conditional Use Permit, Site Plan and Design Review for the three-story hotel development.
Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH
The FIND Food Bank provided bottled waters to residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park, a community that's dealt with contaminated water for nearly three years. On Wednesday, county officials held a community meeting to hear from the park's residents. During the meeting, residents showed Supervisor Manuel Perez a notice, dated July 1, that the The post Riverside County, FIND Food Bank provides bottled waters to residents of troubled Oasis MPH appeared first on KESQ.
COUNTY MOVES BACK INTO ‘MEDIUM’ CORONAVIRUS TRANSMISSION RANGE
San Bernardino county nudged back into the “medium” coronavirus community transmission range Thursday (July 28) after spending a week in the “high” transmission category. The county is rated as having a “medium” rate of virus spread by the CDC because the rate of new COVID-19 admissions...
Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms
A team is standing by at Riverside County's emergency operations center in Indio, tracking potentially severe thunderstorms this weekend in the east valley. Eric Cadden, the county's emergency management program supervisor, says resources are strategically being coordinated in case of emergencies like power outages. "It's very important that you stock up on food and water, The post Riverside County emergency team gearing up for east valley weekend thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city
For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage is blocking traffic in the city of Beaumont. Police said the train is stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the city. ⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️There is a The post Train stops in Beaumont intersection, affecting traffic from HWY 79 into the city appeared first on KESQ.
Protest for abortion rights results in vandalism to Riverside County Historic Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department says
Abortion-rights protesters vandalized the Riverside County Historic Courthouse in Riverside on Saturday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Riverside Police Department initially responded to the alleged vandalism in the 4000 block of Main Street, but because it took place on county property, the Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation. “With the assistance of […]
SHERIFF INVESTIGATING THREE CASES OF MISSING PERSONS LOCALLY
A Yucca Valley man that has been missing for over a month joins two other missing person cases currently seeking the public’s help. Brett Goutin, 30, was last seen June 4th at the Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. Goutin is 5 foot 5 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on one arm. He appeared in Joshua Tree courthouse on June 3rd and was ordered to attend a drug addiction treatment program. The sheriff’s office currently considers Brett Goutin to be voluntarily missing.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
25516 Brownestone Way, Murrieta, Riverside County, CA, 92563
What a wonderful opportunity to own this beautiful, newly renovated POOL/SPA home in Murrieta. This home has been renovated from top to bottom with new flooring, new exterior and interior paint, new GE appliances and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. From the moment you step in you will be impressed by the vaulted ceiling and abundance of natural light. Dining room opens to a light and bright Kitchen with an adjacent eat-in nook and family room with fireplace. Step outside through the French doors to your large backyard with mature citrus trees, salt water pool and spa, solar lighting and newly built gazebo. Step back inside to find a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. The laundry room has storage and direct access to the spacious, clean 3-car garage. On the 2nd floor you will find a lovely Primary Bedroom Suite featuring vaulted ceiling, beautifully redone Bathroom Suite including a new standalone soaking tub, Dreamline frameless shower with porcelain tiles and large closet!! Down the hall you will find 2 more sizable bedrooms, and a Jack and Jill bathroom shared bath between the 2 rooms. Oversized Lennox HVAC unit new in 2019 and new water heater just installed July 2022. Home also features a Dual Zone whole house fan system with timer to cool your home in the summer. LED lighting throughout this interior of the home and solar LED lighting outside. This home is located in the HEART of Murrieta close to shopping, 15/215 freeway access and only a 2-minute walk to the highly rated (9/10) Alta Murrieta Elementary. Low taxes and NO HOA! Hurry!!! Remodeled homes in this neighborhood do not come up very often!!
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New-Home Communities at Its Highly Desirable Countryview Master Plan in Homeland, California
HOMELAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new-home communities at the company’s highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. The new neighborhoods feature a total of six decorated model homes and are situated just north of Highway 74 and close to Interstate 215, providing easy access to Riverside County’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment. Poppy and Sage are also walking distance to area schools and Marion V. Ashley Community Center and Park, which offers a gymnasium, park, children’s playground, fitness trails and baseball fields. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s future amenities, which will include multi-use sports fields, children’s play areas, basketball courts and a baseball field. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220729005107/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new-home communities at its highly desirable Countryview master plan in Homeland, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Residents asked to shelter in place after gas line ruptures in Lake Elsinore area
Residents in a Lakeland Village neighborhood near Lake Elsinore were asked to shelter in place after a gas line ruptured Friday morning. The leak was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the 33000 block of Richard Street, Cal Fire tweeted. Firefighters were sent to the scene, where residents in eight homes were asked to shelter […]
Gas Leak Forces Residents to Shelter in Place in Lake Elsinore
Residents of eight homes in Lake Elsinore were advised to shelter in place Friday due to a gas leak. Fire crews responded to the 33000 block of Richard Street at around 9:20 a.m. Friday for a ruptured gas line, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Eight homes were affected...
Flash flood warning issued in San Bernardino, Riverside counties
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - The National Weather Service out of San Diego issued flash flood warnings for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties in the Inland Empire Saturday. The warnings were issued just after 6 p.m. Saturday, specifically for the Apple and El Dorado fire burn scar areas....
Family Dispute Results In Three Structures Burned & About 30 Acres Brush Fire Near Silverwood Lake
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Man alleged to have set fire over dispute about the family’s property. The Highway Fire was reported at about 5pm on Friday, July 29, 2022. Just south of Highway 173 near Silverwood Lake. San Bernardino National Forest Fire Department with help from...
Woman allegedly attacks and injures deputy from Fontana Sheriff's Station
A woman allegedly attacked and injured a deputy from the Fontana Station before being arrested during an incident on July 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 3:03 p.m., the Sheriff's Department responded to a call for service in the 10400 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington.
Driver flees from Banning traffic stop, leading to double-fatal collision – Victims, 75 & 24, ID’d
BANNING, Calif., — Authorities have identified two men who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Banning Friday evening, July 29. Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred at the E. Ramsey Street on-ramp to Interstate 10, near the Banning Municipal Airport, according to officials.
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers rank No. 3 in Inland Empire, magazine says
The Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers have once again been ranked among the nation’s elite in U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, ranking No. 3 in the Inland Empire metro area and No. 33 in California. As 33rd out of more...
