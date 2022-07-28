Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 28

theperrynews.com
Dallas Center woman arrested for bloodying husband’s nose
A Dallas Center woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly punching her husband in the nose. Stephannie Anne Sholar, 37, of 1005 Eighth St., Dallas Center, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street,...
Creston Police Report Three Arrests
(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. Police arrested 18-year-old Jamieson Reed of Creston on Friday for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense. Authorities released him on a $1,000 bond. Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Amanda Jones of Creston on Saturday at Oak and Summit Street for driving while suspended...
West Des Moines man allegedly imprisons, assaults woman with knife
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend with a knife and locking her into the bedroom, taking away her phone and threatening to kill her. Daeshaun Austin McFalls, 27, of 8972 Cooper Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood...
One injured when sweet corn truck overturns south of Woodward
A pickup truck hauling sweetcorn left the roadway of the Iowa Highway 141 Diagonal and overturned Monday morning, scattering its produce along the eastbound lanes and sending the driver to the hospital. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a Des Moines hospital, according to a spokesperson from the...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim. According to the Des Moines Police […]
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
Waukee woman arrested for allegedly assaulting mother
A Waukee woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly assaulting her mother in the home. Rikki Mae Southard, 35, of 1333 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and interference with official acts. The incident began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the...
Teen leads State Patrol on 150 MPH motorcycle chase, crashes in Pella
PELLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning. A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate […]
Red Oak Police arrest Polk County Man
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammed of Des Moines on Wednesday in the 100 block of North Broadway Street on drug and weapons charges. Police transported Muhammed to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, 1st offense, and a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons. Authorities held him on a $1,000 bond.
Creston Man arrested on a Weapons Charge
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Michael Palmer of Creston on Thursday at his residence. Officer’s charged Palmer with a Dangerous Weapon and Disorderly Conduct. Police transported him to the Union County Jail and held him on a $10,300 cash bond.
Fires burn on U.S. Interstate 80 between De Soto, West Des Moines
Area firefighters are battling a line of grass fires at this hour that ignited along U.S. Interstate 80 Saturday evening between De Soto and West Des Moines, according to public service radio traffic. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office 911 dispatch center began receiving a flood of calls about 6 p.m....
Fort Dodge Woman Wins Six-Figure Settlement for Wrongful Arrest
(Webster City, IA) — A woman who spent 23 days in the Hamilton County Jail on an attempted murder charge has won an out-of-court settlement of 425-thousand dollars for what her attorney calls a wrongful arrest. In September 2019, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s issued an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Jennifer Sue Pritchard of Fort Dodge for allegedly driving a vehicle while her boyfriend shot at a camper in rural Stratford. The only thing was, Pritchard was not driving the vehicle and was never in Hamilton County at the time. She was at work in Fort Dodge, with witnesses and video footage to prove it. Pritchard argued that the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office had the evidence exonerating her for ten days before she was given a pretrial release from jail, and for more than month before the charges were finally dismissed.
1 dead, 2 injured after ATV crash in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were injured and one person died after a crash between an ATV and Ford truck that happened Friday night. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report the collision occurred at 6:44 p.m. in the 32000 block of 570th Ave. in Cambridge. The crash report states that the driver […]
DMPD Senior Officer resigns amid ‘conduct unbecoming’ investigation
DES MOINES, IOWA — A Senior Officer with the Des Moines Police Department has resigned from the force as he is reportedly being investigated for conduct unbecoming an officer. Senior Officer Rodney Briggs resigned from the police department on July 27th, the department confirms. A complaint had been filed against Briggs alleging conduct unbecoming an […]
kmaland.com
Red Oak suspect busted on drugs, weapon charges
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man faces charges following a traffic stop in Red Oak late Wednesday evening. Red Oak Police say 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, first offense, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons--both serious misdemeanors. The arrest took place in the 100 block of North Broadway Street shortly before 9 p.m.
West Des Moines woman arrested for bloodying boyfriend’s nose
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly punched her boyfriend in the nose. Rebecca Elaine Gregory, 18, of 8925 Cascade Ave., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900...
‘I wanted her to know what it felt like to be stabbed,’ suspect allegedly told police
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of the man they said stabbed the mother of his child Tuesday morning at a Des Moines convenience store. Jacob Meyers, 28, is charged with willful injury-causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault with a weapon. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on […]
iowa.media
Two airlifted in Union County accident Sunday night.
Both drivers of a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Creston were airlifted to Des Moines. According to an Union County accident report, at approximately 11:48 p.m. a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Jessica Lens, 44, of Creston, was traveling east on 150th street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at Highway 25. The Silverado struck a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Teagan Gordon, 36, of Creston, who was traveling northbound on Highway 25. Both vehicles came came to a stop in the northeast ditch of the highway.
Missing Polk City woman found dead in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, IOWA — The Polk City Police Department says a woman reported missing over the weekend has been found dead and no foul play is suspected. Sara Figgins was reported missing by family members who’d failed to make contact with her. Authorities say both Figgins and her vehicle were missing from her residence. Authorities alerted the media to Figgins’ disappearance on Sunday. She was found in rural Hamilton County on Monday morning.
