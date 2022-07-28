thewayneherald.com
Related
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: August 1, 2002
From the August 1, 2002 edition of The Wayne Herald:. Birthday wishes consist of many things for many people but for Eleanor Ellis of Allen, hers was to get a hot-air balloon ride for her 90th birthday. Saturday, her wish came true. Before starting out on Saturday, the owner of...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
They sued and lost after brother’s body sat in Wayne County Morgue with ID on him for 514 days
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A family who said their brother’s body sat in the Wayne County Morgue for 514 days before they were alerted lost their lawsuit against the morgue. Jeff and Greg Majchrzak from Macomb County sued because they said despite their brother having identification on him he spent 514 days in the morgue before they were told he was there.
fox2detroit.com
Three men charged with arson in Northville's Legacy Park
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men were charged in connection with an arson case in Northville Township that police responded to in May. Northville police and fire crews responded to Legacy Park on Seven Mile Road near Haggerty for reports of black smoke in the air. When they arrived they found two buildings engulfed in flames.
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County announces $950,000 in food assistance grants for eligible residents
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced $950,000 in food assistance grants at the Oak Park Farmers Market, which will help eligible Oakland County residents access nutritious food. As grocery prices continue to inflate, many families are struggling to bring food to the table. Coulter says...
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
13abc.com
Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The city of Adrian has issued a state of emergency after hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their apartments. The city’s mayor, Angela Sword Heath, declared the state of emergency Thursday just days after 200 Riverview Terrace residents were evacuated due to a structural issue on the third-floor of the high-rise building. Heath said many people have since been displaced and are without shelter and other “life necessities.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County beach closes due to high bacteria levels -- again
WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Independence Lake beach at Independence Lake County Park has been closed by the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Washtenaw County Parks and Recreation Commission due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The same beach closed earlier this month for the same reason. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cedar Point Ride Operator Assaulted by Michigan Man Over Seatbelt Misunderstanding
A Michigan man is accused of punching an employee operating a rollercoaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The man accused of the assault is 18-year-old Dean Graff of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Graff is accused of punching the rollercoaster operator eight or nine times in the head, according to witnesses who saw the altercation unfold. The altercation only ended when bystanders intervened.
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver with children in SUV loses control, crashes into home in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. – A dramatic scene unfolded Thursday night in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat slammed into a home. You can see some of the damage that was left behind in the video player above. Dianna Battistone was on the back porch of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
One killed in multiple vehicle crash on I-94 in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – One person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 to the east of Ann Arbor Saline Road on Wednesday evening. At 5:45 p.m., several vehicles from Pittsfield Township Fire Department responded to the incident. One driver was killed on impact after they were...
wlen.com
Police: Man Dies at Faster Horses, Initial Investigation says it was Natural Causes
Brooklyn, MI – A 48-year-old White Lake man was found dead at his campsite Monday morning at the Faster Horses Festival. Cambridge Township Police Department Chief Jeff Paterson told WLEN News that the man returned to his campsite at Michigan International Speedway after the final concert on Sunday, had dinner, and went to bed. His wife found him dead Monday morning.
16-year-old charged as an adult with murder of 13-year-old in Detroit
A teenager has been charged with premeditated murder in the shooting death of another teenager in Southwest Detroit. Police said the killing was linked to a dispute about a cell phone.
chevydetroit.com
Waterfront Dining In Metro Detroit
There’s something simply quintessential about enjoying a tasty meal in front of a breathtaking waterfront, especially when summer comes around. Soak up the warm summer breeze and watch the boats as they pass by, all while indulging in deletable Metro Detroit cuisine. It just doesn’t get much better than that. Here are the spots you need to check out…
Comments / 0