Lakers Avoid League Playoffs With Win Over New Prague

Minnesota Baseball Association Area Region Tournaments Nearly Set
The Minnesota Baseball Association Amateur Region Tournaments are nearly set in the Faribault area. In Region 3C New Prague and Webster won their DRS League Playoff series by sweeping two games in the best of three series. The Orioles flew from Shakopee in New Prague Friday, July 29, 2022 10-0...
Jared Allen Being Added to Vikings’ Ring of Honor – Here’s Why
The Minnesota Vikings announced today that DE Jared Allen would be the 27th member of the Ring of Honor, and the 7th defensive lineman to earn a spot. Allen spent six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and in every one of those seasons, he ranked in the NFL's top 10 in sacks. He has the 12th most sacks in NFL history with 136 and is tied for the NFL record with four career safeties, all with the Vikings.
Try Beautiful Rooftop Mini Golf Course 90 Minutes from Rochester
Mini golf is a really fun way to spend an afternoon or evening. It doesn't matter how old you are, mini golf is always a good idea. Now you put it on a rooftop and it's next level, and we have that option right here in Minnesota! It looks like such a fun summer activity to check out and it's about 90 minutes from Rochester, MN.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Minnesota Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Semi
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- A collision between a semi-truck and a bike claimed the life of a Grand Rapids, MN man near the Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says the 52-year-old biker was northbound on Market Blvd. while crossing the intersection of Hwy. 5 in Chanhassen shortly before 2 p.m. The crash report says the bicyclist crossed through the intersection against the light a was hit by a westbound truck.
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
Townsquare Media Charity Challenge – VOTE NOW!
Every non-profit in the Owatonna and Faribault area does important work to advance the community where we live, work, and play. We’d like to recognize amazing non-profits and highlight their work at the Steele County Free Fair. We have a handful of great local causes listed below and your...
Five Strangers Bond While Traveling By Being “Minnesota Nice”
Traveling right now can be tough, with high gas prices, and record heat waves all across the country and if you are flying we have all heard about thousands of flights being canceled mainly because of a staff shortage at the airline. Four strangers and a child soon realized that getting back to Minnesota recently would be no easy task.
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
5 Amazing Tips for Riding Lime Scooters in Rochester
I know you've seen Lime scooters laying all over the place in Rochester, Minnesota. But if you are terrified to try one, let me reassure you, it is SUPER easy to use. And, honestly, they are pretty fun!. 5 Tips to Ride Lime Scooters Successfully in Rochester, Minnesota. Because I'm...
Minnesota Native Leaves Judges in Awe on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (WATCH)
A Minnesota native was just on the national TV show 'America's Got Talent' and completely wowed the judges in the process! Debbii Dawson is a name we will want to remember. Debbii is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, according to Bring Me the News, but now lives in Los Angeles. Her history with music is pretty amazing. She explained on the show that music is a big tradition in her family. In India, her grandfather taught himself how to play the organ by drawing the keys on the concrete and practicing. Her grandfather then taught her dad and her dad taught her. Also, when her dad immigrated to the US he went to college where he met Debbii's mom... while she was playing the piano. So yeah, music is pretty important in Debbii's family!
Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester
Four months ago, I rolled up my sleeve and turned my head away as my blood filled up a bag that would go to someone else who needed it to survive in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, more than just my blood is needed and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota just sent out an urgent message asking for everyone to help.
Here’s How To Score A $250 McDonald’s Arch Card And Help Kids By Eating Fries
Eating french fries in Rochester, Minnesota is STRONGLY encouraged this week. And it isn't just because McDonald's french fries are basically the best. You should go find the nearest McDonald's because eating fries is actually helping kids and schools in our area with school supplies. (BONUS! Look below to see how you could score a $250 McDonald's Arch Card and pay for fries.)
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Ranked ‘Number 1 Hospital In The United States’
I think it's well understood that Minnesotans have access to good, quality healthcare - both locally and regionally. The Twin Ports is home to two top-ranked healthcare systems and is only a short drive away from the internationally-respected Mayo Clinic in Rochester. It's that clinic in Rochester that's receiving some...
Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.
I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
How Does Minneapolis Rank On List Of Most Rat Infested Cities?
I'm certainly not a fan of many rodents, but if one ranked number 1 in my book, it would have to be rats. I could not live anywhere where at infestation of rats was a possibility. I guess maybe it dates back to when I was a kid and my grandmother told me a story about when a rat got into a baby's crib and chewed of it's nose.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
