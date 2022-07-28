City of Galena Looking At Adding A Splash Pad To Pool

www.x1071.com
Related
x1071.com
Supervisors Approve Security Cameras For Courthouse Parking Lot
The Grant County Board of Supervisors has approved a proposal to install security cameras for the east parking lot of the county courthouse in downtown Lancaster. Grant County Information Technology Director Shane Drinkwater asked the board to approve up to two security cameras at a cost of $9,000. The east parking lot is used by judges when they are in service at the courthouse. The county will need approval from the Lancaster Common Council because the proposed cameras would be installed on the roof of Lancaster City Hall. Drinkwater said he is in negotiations with City Administrator David Carlson about the cameras. According to a report, the county board approved buying the cameras with money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
x1071.com
Area Hospitals Helping Southwest Tech Expand Nursing Program
Officials at Southwest Tech in Fennimore are making plans to expand its nursing program with the help of $450,000 from area hospitals. With the additional funding, Southwest Tech plans to enroll nursing students twice per year, with the goal of graduating more students more often to address the state’s nursing shortage. Six area hospitals have joined the effort: Platteville’s Southwest Health, Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics, Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien and Richland Hospital and Clinics in Richland Center. Each hospital pledged $75,000 to be paid in the next three years to help Southwest Tech. The college usually admitted nursing students each August. Starting in 2023, it will also enroll students in January. Cynde Larsen, executive dean of health sciences at Southwest Tech says this should help get people into the associate nursing degree program sooner, and put them into the workforce earlier than if they had to wait for August.
x1071.com
Body of Missing Boater From Fennimore Found
The body of a Fennimore man who went missing Sunday after fishing at Pafenrath Lake, near Muscoda, was found on Sunday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 69 year old Marlin Carl went fishing Sunday and did not return at his usual time. Around 2:30pm, Carl’s family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl. Emergency crews from Muscoda, Blue River and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area near the boat but could not find Carl. A K9 unit was also unsuccessful. The Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue Team was brought in to help. The team was able to recover Carl’s body from the water and he was pronounced dead.
x1071.com
More Freshmen Coming To UW-Platteville This Fall
After several years of declining enrollment, UW-Platteville officials expect to see considerably more freshmen this fall. Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich met with members of the Platteville Common Council to talk about enrollment, campus programming and other university updates. In a report, Evetovich said the university hopes to have around 1,275 new freshmen in the fall, an increase of 14.9% from last year. She said this was something to celebrate after years of declining enrollment and being being beset by the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide, fewer people are enrolling in college than in decades past. Classes begin at UW-Platteville September 2nd.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Trailer Hitch Breaks, Causing Jack-Knife On Highway
A truck and trailer were damaged after a trailer hitch broke, causing the truck and trailer to jack-knife shortly after Noon Saturday on County Highway F in Liberty Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 24 year old Derek Harris of Fennimore was pulling a trailer with a truck belonging to Pagel Services. The trailer hitch broke off of the truck. The safety chains kept the trailer in tow with the truck. However, the truck and trailer jackknifed in the middle of the highway. The truck and trailer had moderate damage and Harris was not injured. No other vehicles were involved. The truck and trailer were removed from the scene by Pagel’s Services.
x1071.com
Dyersville and Dubuque County Get Ready For MLB Game
Major League Baseball is preparing for its trip to Dubuque County for the second time, and local businesses and officials in Dyersville are using what they learned during last year’s event at the Field of Dreams as they finalize plans for the big day. This year’s MLB game will take place on Thursday, August 11th featuring the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site. The stadium also will host a minor league game between the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels two days earlier. Officials have planned a full week of Beyond the Game activities in connection with the game and currently are finalizing details for those events.
x1071.com
Body of 69-year-old man recovered from Pafenrath Lake
MUSCODA, Wis. — The body of a man was recovered from Pafenrath Lake Sunday. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Marlin Carl, 69, of Fennimore was fishing at the lake when he did not return at his usual time. His family found his boat on the water but could not find Carl.
x1071.com
Glen Haven man dies after train strikes truck near Cassville
CASSVILLE, Wis. — A man is dead after a train struck his truck Saturday. Emergency crews were sent to the 7100 block of Closing Dam Road in Cassville just after 2:30 p.m. Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Lawrence Osterhaus, 69, of Glen Haven was trying to cross the railroad tracks.
x1071.com
Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison
A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
x1071.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash Near Highland
A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital after a crash northwest of Highland Saturday. The Iowa County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on County Road Q near Spring Valley Road with one person injured. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies responded as assistance at the scene for Highland Fire and EMS. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, but their name and their condition was not released.
x1071.com
Glen Haven Man Dies After Being Hit By Train
A Grant County man died after being struck by a train Saturday in Cassville Township around 2:30pm. According to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 69 year old Lawrence Osterhaus of Glen Haven was attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Closing Dam Road in a pickup truck pulling a trailer, when a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was traveling south. As Osterhaus pulled into the railroad crossing, the train struck the passenger side of the truck. Osterhaus was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office, as a result of his injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cassville EMS, the Cassville Fire Department, Glen Haven First Responders, the Grant County Coroner’s Office, and B&M Auto and Towing.
x1071.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested On Assault Charges
The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments report that 37 year old Niki Winter of Dubuque was arrested Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic abuse assault with injury. According to reports, Winter assaulted 39 year old Dustin Winter of Dubuque at their residence.
x1071.com
Barneveld Man Arrested For Drug Possession and OWI
A Barneveld man was arrested for drug possession early Saturday, around 1:30am, following a traffic stop on Highway 151 near County Highway YZ. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 19 year old Joseph Oimoen for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of THC, Operating While under the Influence, and Speeding. Oimoen was taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw and then released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Falsely Claiming Unemployment Benefits
A woman who was arrested in Epworth and accused of falsely claiming nearly $18,000 in COVID-19 unemployment benefits has pleaded guilty in federal court. Holly Jacobi pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to two counts of theft of government funds and one count of wire fraud. Jacobi faces a possible maximum 40 years in prison. A report says Jacobi filed a fraudulent application for Iowa unemployment benefits on April 6, 2020. Jacobi claimed she was entitled to at least $17,888 in unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the application, she claimed she was laid off from her company, which was not named in court documents. However, other documents state that she was employed as a human resources manager at the time. Jacobi was arrested in February in Epworth after a grand jury returned an indictment against her. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Comments / 0