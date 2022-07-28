Seahawks Running Back Chris Carson Retires At 27 | Seahawks Release Him So He Can Receive Benefits

theshadowleague.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL・
Baker Mayfield Had Another Embarrassing Interception Today
A tumultuous offseason must have really rattled new Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Unfortunately, it's impacting his performance in training camp. Mayfield, former Oklahoma Heisman winner and Browns quarterback, is having a rough start to training camp - specifically this Saturday afternoon. Mayfield faced immediate pressure off the edge, backpedaled...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman Believes Rams Got A ‘Steal’ In Bobby Wagner
It’s not every day that impact players are released, so when the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Bobby Wagner, the NFL was caught by surprise. After an up-and-down season where they missed the playoffs, the Seahawks decided it was time to rebuild as they traded Russell Wilson. Wagner could have been a great locker room presence and mentor for Seattle, but the franchise decided it was time to part with one of their best players.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Seahawks, Dolphins, Texans are the betting favorites to land Jimmy Garoppolo
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and...
Former Washington LB Reuben Foster Works Out with Seahawks; NFL Return?
A new chapter for the former Washington linebacker?
Yardbarker
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Seahawks Are Reportedly Working Out Former Alabama Star
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly giving Reuben Foster a path toward an NFL return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster will work out with the Seahawks on Sunday. The linebacker hasn't played in an NFL game since 2018. Foster finished third in the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year...
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
Mariners All-Star OF Julio Rodriguez exits game with wrist injury after being hit by pitch
Seattle Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch Saturday night against the Houston Astros, exiting the game in the ninth inning with a wrist injury. In the top of the eighth inning, facing Astros reliever Rafael Montero, Rodriguez swung at an inside sinker, which hit him in the left wrist.
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks 'Taking Charge' Defensively Ahead of Third Season
Brooks discussed the responsibility of being the defensive play caller on the field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season. The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
Kyler Murray, Pete Carroll hit with COVID-19 at training camp
Both the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were hit with a worrying COVID-19 update on Monday. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray both tested positive for coronavirus during training camp, meaning they’ll be required to be away from the team for at least five days while they recover. Story on […] The post Kyler Murray, Pete Carroll hit with COVID-19 at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: DK Metcalf Has Role In New Movie Coming Out Next Month
It's been a good July for NFL star wide receiver DK Metcalf. Earlier this week, Metcalf scored a massive new extension with the Seattle Seahawks. Then on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter announced Metcalf will soon make his acting debut. The Seahawks wide receiver will star alongside Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams...
Comments / 2