ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

By Mike Martindale
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
710keel.com

Comments / 3

Related
WAFB.com

Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal’s hit songs climbed the charts in the early 2000s but on Monday, Aug. 1, the man whose real name is Michael Tyler, found himself back in jail. Although Tyler, 51, grew up in New Orleans, he sometimes calls Prairieville home. He...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin

St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
FRANKLIN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Louisiana#Police#Firearms#Law Enforcement#Cds
WAFB

Man dies, 2 others injured in Bradley Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured late Sunday night. According to BRPD, the three victims were shot after having an altercation with a Black male suspect on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
WAFB

Man arrested for attempted second-degree murder of 4-year-old

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder of a 4-year-old on Thursday, July 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre on Monday, July 25, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division responded to an incident...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man dies after triple shooting off Winbourne Avenue late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was fatally shot after getting involved in an argument near his home late Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted around 11:30 p.m. on Bradley Street, near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the shooter and the three victims.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy