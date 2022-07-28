Louisiana Woman Calls Police… On Her Drug Customer

710keel.com
WAFB.com
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal’s hit songs climbed the charts in the early 2000s but on Monday, Aug. 1, the man whose real name is Michael Tyler, found himself back in jail. Although Tyler, 51, grew up in New Orleans, he sometimes calls Prairieville home. He...
stmarynow.com
Four drug arrests by local authorities; attempted murder charges in Franklin
St. Mary and Morgan City officers made four drug-related arrests over the weekend, while Franklin police arrested a man accused of five counts of attempted murder. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 34 complaints and made these arrests:. —Devan...
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
Man dies, 2 others injured in Bradley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and two others injured late Sunday night. According to BRPD, the three victims were shot after having an altercation with a Black male suspect on Bradley Street near Winbourne Avenue. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
brproud.com
EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
Foot Chase Involving New Iberia Police and Suspect Goes Viral [VIDEO]
A video from New Iberia was sent to us and it shows a suspect fleeing on foot from officers with the New Iberia Police Department. The suspect was seen running through yards, jumping fences, and then ultimately down a street. As you can see below, officers gave chase while the suspect attempted to flee.
Juvenile found guilty in 2021 Eunice murder
Following a shooting that happened in downtown Eunice on June 16, 2021, a juvenile was found guilty of killing 31-year-old Donavon Reed.
OPD investigating shooting of 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 16-year-old male.
theadvocate.com
Police investigating shooting among two groups of juveniles in Opelousas
Opelousas police are investigating a shooting between a group of juveniles. The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Rice Lane where police say a group of juveniles came out of a house and began firing shots at each other, according to police. A 16-year-old male was shot on his...
LPD seeking help identifying suspects in alleged illegal discharge of firearm
Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers and Lafayette Police Department (LPD) are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in the illegal discharge of a firearm.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, and illegal discharge of firearm. According to BRPD, Migail Williams, 20, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black...
Lafayette man booked in connection with Opelousas shootings
Linton Declouette, 22, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, records at the St. Landry Parish jail show.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dead after striking curb, losing control
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash late Sunday on S. College Road in Lafayette.
Person Attempts to Jump From Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital Parking Garage
We are following a developing story from a parking garage at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital. A number of folks on social media reported on Sunday afternoon that a person jumped from a parking garage at the Lafayette hospital. We reached out to the Lafayette Police Department and they issued the...
Youngsville law enforcement voice their opinions on new marijuana laws
Law enforcement in Youngsville are voicing their opinion of new marijuana laws being implemented on Monday, August 1.
Motorcyclist involved in weekend crash dies
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash involving a motorcycle in the 600 block of S. College Road.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of July 21-28
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of July 21-28. Lakeisha Joseph, 40, 1008 Whitlow Ct, Laplace was charged w/ Organized Retail Theft;. Dante Brown, 52, 1304 W Sidney St, Gonzales was charged w/ Obscenity;. Dalacia Nicholas, 44, 1216 S Burnside Ave, Gonzales was charged w/ (2...
Man arrested for attempted second-degree murder of 4-year-old
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for attempted second-degree murder of a 4-year-old on Thursday, July 28. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre on Monday, July 25, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Juvenile Division responded to an incident...
wbrz.com
