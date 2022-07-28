U.S. economy shrank as GDP fell 0.9% in second quarter of 2022

www.cbsnews.com
"Where is the economy going?" This is what experts are saying about America's uncertain economic future
You've heard all about it: Inflation, recession, an economic future that's uncertain, at best. To look into the economic fog from different angles, CBS News' chief political analyst and senior national correspondent John Dickerson turned to the pros. "I would say for sure the economy has overheated," said Lloyd Blankfein,...
Stocks dip at start of August as earnings and economic reports leave investors "a little cautious"
Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed slightly lower Monday as investors began another busy week of company earnings and economic reports. The S&P 500 gave up an early gain to end down 11.7 points, or 0.3%, to close at 4,118.6. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 46.7 points to 32,708, or 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%. Smaller company stocks also gave back some of their recent gains, nudging the Russell 2000 0.1% lower.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
White House dismisses congressional report that Schumer-Manchin plan would raise taxes
The White House is dubbing the projections of a nonpartisan congressional committee that the Inflation Reduction Act would effectively raise taxes for many Americans "incorrect" and "incomplete," pointing to benefits in the plan that would offset Americans' pocketbooks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed a report from the Joint...
Amid recession fears in bear market, experts say 401(k) investors should think long term
High inflation and fears of a recession have many Americans wondering what to do with their 401(k) retirement investments. Those fears have been magnified by U.S. stocks falling by at least 20% from their most recent peak in January. CBS News MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joined CBS News' Errol Barnett and Debra Alfarone to discuss.
Oil companies see record profits as consumers grapple with rising cost of living
Oil companies are posting record-high profits for the second quarter. This comes as consumers struggle with the rising cost of living, including high gas prices. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19, White House says
Washington — President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Monday, according to the White House physician, as he continues to experience a rebound infection that can occur in patients taking the Paxlovid antiviral treatment. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Mr. Biden's physician, said in a letter distributed by the White House...
China threatens action over Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
New tensions are rising between the U.S. and China over whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could add a stop in Taiwan during her trip to Asia. CBS News correspondent Adam Yamaguchi reports from Taiwan, then Robert Ross, a non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss the consequences of a potential visit.
Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit draws outrage from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan is sparking outrage from China, which called it major provocation. Pelosi would be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the island in 25 years. Adam Yamaguchi has the latest from Taiwan.
President Biden tests positive for COVID in rebound case, returns to isolation
President Biden is back in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 — again. In a letter, the president's physician called it a "rebound" case, a rare possibility in those who have been treated with the antiviral Paxlovid. Major Garrett has the latest details from the White House.
