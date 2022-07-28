ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts didn't have discussions about Julio Jones

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Gspw_0gwFbcS500

Throughout the offseason, one free-agent wide receiver was linked to the Indianapolis Colts more than any other. The name Julio Jones was often followed up by the potential fit he would have if he joined the roster.

Though Jones eventually signed a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, general manager Chris Ballard confirmed they didn’t reach out to Jones’ camp about a potential deal.

“I don’t usually talk about players but we have not had any discussions about Julio (Jones),” Ballard said Tuesday. “I know there are reports out there, but those reports are wrong.”

While Ballard mentioned for the umpteenth time Tuesday that T.Y. Hilton is still a possibility to return to the team, he made it pretty clear that Jones was never truly in their plans.

The narrative had some strong legs, though. Considering the need for veteran depth in the wide receiver room and the well-documented history between Jones and new quarterback Matt Ryan from their days in Atlanta, the move would have made sense.

But the Colts stood behind their statement on believing in the wide receiver room, and it appears Jones was never a serious target for them throughout the offseason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy