James Taylor – “Coming Back To You” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

www.stereogum.com
Related
Stereogum
Watch Pete Townshend Join Martha Wainwright On Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” In London
Last week, Martha Wainwright kicked off a UK tour at Cadogan Hall in London. Pete Townshend came up out of the audience to perform with her during the last two songs of the set. They covered Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” to start, and then performed Wainwright’s own “Factory,” off her 2005 self-titled debut album. Wainwright and Townshend have performed the latter track a couple times before, once in 2006 and once in 2007. Watch video from the show below.
Stereogum
Castanets’ Ray Raposa Dead At 41
Ray Raposa, best known as the force behind Castanets, has died. He was 41. The news was confirmed on Sufjan Stevens’ Tumblr, where Stevens wrote in a statement: “Ray Raposa passed away yesterday. He was a bright star, a good friend, and a great musician. It was always such a joy and a fierce spiritual journey to work with him. Heavy hearts and deep sorrows over here. Ray, may your soul glimmer brightly on the other side! And may perpetual light shine upon you. I love you.”
Stereogum
Legendary Music Exec Mo Ostin Dead At 95
Mo Ostin, the legendary Warner Brothers exec and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, has reportedly died of natural causes. He was 95. The news was confirmed by Warner Records co-chairman/CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman Tom Corson, who said in a statement: “Mo was one of the greatest record men of all time and a prime architect of the modern music business. For Mo, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realize their vision.”
Stereogum
Year Of The Bunny: Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti Is The Biggest Album Of 2022
Maybe you’ve heard, but this longtime weekly column is about to go monthly. While I’m excited to mix up my contributions to this site, I definitely couldn’t let a pop-column pivot take place without a long-overdue tribute to Bad Bunny, who has no doubt enjoyed the most successful year in pop so far. In fact, last week Billboard declared that the Latin trap / reggaeton innovator’s 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has overtaken the once-unassailable Encanto soundtrack as the year’s most popular album in the US. Also this past week, former President Obama added Bad Bunny and Bomba Estereo‘s “Ojitos Lindos” to his 2022 summer playlist. Not bad for a start, and the rabbit hole goes much deeper than that.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “I Knew I Loved You”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Were Savage Garden ever famous? Were they stars? These two nondescript Australians were definitely popular....
Stereogum
Watch Harry Styles Cover Wolf Alice’s “No Hard Feelings” With Ellie Rowsell
Last night, Harry Styles closed out the European leg of his Love On Tour in Lisbon. The popular British rock band Wolf Alice served as openers for most of the leg, and bandleader Ellie Rowsell came out during Styles’ encore to help him out with a cover of Wolf Alice’s own “No Hard Feelings,” which appeared on their 2021 album Blue Weekend. Watch video below.
Stereogum
Nelly Furtado Gives Rare, Surprise Live Performance Singing “Promiscuous” & “I’m Like A Bird” With Drake
Last night, Drake performed at OVO Presents: All Canadian North Stars 2022 at History in Toronto. During the show, which kicked off Drake’s annual OVO weekend, Drake and fellow Canadian Nelly Furtado teamed up onstage to perform a couple of classics from Furtado’s catalog: “I’m Like A Bird” and 2006’s “Promiscuous” (which originally contained a feature from Timbaland).
Comments / 0