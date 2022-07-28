Pickleball Pilot Program Comes to Woodfin

tribpapers.com
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
tribpapers.com
Art Walk: Get BEARings on Main
Hendersonville – The Bears are out in full force—with full artistic flair—and are hungry for attention as they pose for photos on downtown sidewalks throughout this summer. Bearfootin’ is in its 20th year as a free outdoor “art walk” to view large weather-proof fiberglass figurines and to...
my40.tv
Asheville Dream Center helps kids get ready for school with backpack giveaway
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is helping students get ready to go back to school. The Asheville Dream Center gave away over 1,000 backpacks filled with schools supplies on Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr Park. The free back-to-school bash also included bounce houses, water slides,...
ashevillemade.com
The Yellow Clay Road Leads to Leicester
“While attending Herron School of Art & Design in Indianapolis, I carried my supplies around in an old doctor’s bag, prompting my pals to dub me ‘Doc.’”. The name stuck — and so did the clay. Welty had been studying commercial art, but a fellow student showed him around the ceramics department, “and I began spending all my time there,” says Welty. “I found it to be a fascinating experience.”
tribpapers.com
Designer Urban3’s Finding Still Being Disputed
Asheville – Over a year ago, Joe Minicozzi, an Asheville-based urban planner and principal of the national firm Urban3, presented the Buncombe County Commissioners with a data analysis showing the latest property assessments were raising taxes exorbitantly in low-income neighborhoods, like Shiloh, while holding them down in wealthy neighborhoods, like Biltmore Forest. Subsequently, the county set up an ad hoc committee to search out avoidable inequities in its methods of assessing property values, presumably in response to Minicozzi’s findings, and the committee ended up dismissing Minicozzi’s analysis.
tribpapers.com
Enjoying Wine in Bullington’s Dahlia Garden
Hendersonville – What better way to spend a late summer evening than under a tent with close friends and bottles of wine, gazing at the spectacular dahlias at twilight at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville? Your worries and cares of the day will just disappear in this tranquil setting. Bullington...
Helen's Bridge: Abandoned stagecoach bridge leads to century-old mountaintop castle
Asheville, N.C. — Hiding atop a mountain near downtown Asheville are the century-old remnants of an abandoned, overgrown bridge. Known today as Helen's Bridge, it was built in 1909 as a stagecoach bridge for the mountaintop castle of Zealandia. If you brave the twists and turns of Beaucatcher Mountain,...
biltmorebeacon.com
Asheville's first free food truck rolls in
Food Connection has created a new service to provide free, fresh meals to those in need. Mobile Meals, a food truck with an onboard cold storage, "rescues" unserved large pans of food from universities, caterers, restaurants and more and repacks it into individual heat and serve meals to distribute it to those who need it through a free food truck experience. No paperwork, no questions asked.
Mountain Xpress
The name remains the same
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
ashevillemade.com
She’s Redefining What it Means to Work Remotely
“Every year, just while hiking, I take 100,000 landscape photos,” estimates Asheville writer and professional adventure photographer Rachel B. Pressley. “My portfolio is insane.” But there’s method in the madness for Pressley, who majored in Sustainable Development with an environmental concentration at Appalachian State University while minoring in Commercial Photography and Journalism. In addition to writing and photographing for magazines, Pressley shoots weddings, elopements, portraits, and creates content for social media, taking photos and writing related stories about gear for major outdoor brands such as L.L. Bean, Merrell, and Blundstone, and for beer powerhouse Wicked Weed.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
my40.tv
"Dangers of the natural world" Two weekend incidents, one fatal, prompt warnings
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — National Forest service rangers are sounding the alarm about potential dangers at some area hot spots. The warning comes after a recent fatality and serious injuries at waterfalls and swimming locations across Western North Carolina. According to a release from the National Forest Service,...
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Archives: City feigns optimism amid 11 bank closures, 1930
On Nov. 21, 1930, The Asheville Citizen offered its readers reassurance, following the unexpected closure of the Central Bank and Trust Co. — the city’s largest financial institution — the previous day. “Asheville is well past the crisis of the stormy financial situation precipitated early yesterday morning,...
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Fast Food Restaurant Tried To Pay Workers With Food
Business Insider, says a Hendersonville, North Carolina Chick-Fil-A is under fire for offering to pay people in sandwiches rather than money. The restaurant posted the following message online: “We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn 5 free entrees per shift (1 hr) worked, Message us for details.”
4 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses
Without a doubt, one of the things that most Americans love to order when they go out is a good steak. Luckily, nowadays it's pretty easy to find a place where they know how to prepare it properly. And even though it's easy to cook one at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, we all love to go to a nice restaurant from time to time.
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City is the No. 1 Place for Glamping in America
If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors in North Carolina, but don’t want to squat behind a tree when nature calls, this list is for you. Upgraded Points analyzed 100 cities across the country to find the top glamping destinations. Data was collected on 13 different weighted factors within three main categories: accommodation, recreation, and climate. Among them were hiking trail mileage, treehouse Airbnb listings, and natural hazard risk scores.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
The Post and Courier
Fairy tale house for sale in Upstate SC nabs 'wild' online attention
INMAN — A Spartanburg County home that looks straight out of a fairy tale hit the market in June and a month later gained wide attention from a popular real estate Twitter account. The single-family home at 26 Coastline Dr. in Inman, near state Highway 11, backs up to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
