County approves 2023 provisional budget

Plainsman
Hotchkiss joins 1st Stop Insurance
HURON — Huron’s 1st Stop Insurance announced this week that Jessica Hotchkiss has joined the agency located at 15th and Dakota Avenue South. With more than 19 years in the insurance industry, Hotchkiss has a vast array of insurance knowledge. She is committed to working as a partner...
HRMC hosts health profession students from USD
For the second time this summer, Huron Regional Medical Center welcomed Rural Experiences for Health Professions Students (REHPS) to their organization. HRMC has been a rotation site for five years. Bailley Schneider and Christina Burmeister were the most recent REHPS students on rotation at HRMC. Schneider is from Chester, and...
Curnow works with CCC as registered dietitian
HURON — Ashley Curnow completed her Dietetic Internship and passed her Commission on Dietetic Registration exam. She is practicing at Intentional Living Health and Wellness Center within Carr Chiropractic Clinic and will begin seeing patients as a registered dietitian. Ashley will see patients with a variety of conditions.
Changing lives, one bed at a time
HURON — Barbara Lorenz, a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Huron, said she attended a presentation a few years back regarding providing beds to youth in need. “It was for a group called ‘Sleep in Heavenly Peace,’” Lorenz said, “and it stuck with me.” Earlier this year, a group at the church met to consider what direction should be taken for the church’s next project. Lorenz brought up Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and it turned out that another member of the group was at the same presentation.
RavineMan Triathlon events
Sprint-individual (500-meter swim, 20k bike, 5k run): 1, Hannah Carlson, Aberdeen, 1:10:19; 2, Ethan Marquardt, Huron, 1:11:46; 3, Sallie Doty, Pierre, 1:14:46; 4, Abberly McLaughlin, Aberdeen, 1:18:46; 5, Teresa Van Hyfte, Hartford, 1:19:11; 6, Jory Wipf, Huron, 1:19:50; 7, Jerry Kyte, Sioux Falls, 1:21:17; 8, Christian Small, Huron, 1:24:22; 9, Logan Long, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 10, Marty Takagi, Mitchell, 1:27:27; 11, Rebecca Neugebauer, Huron, 1:28:27; 12, Kim Rieger, Huron, 1:29:08; 13, Dustin Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:31:37; 14, Kevin Hanson, Sioux Falls, 1:31:49; 15, Robert Gunderson, Aberdeen, 1:32:29; 16, Craig Mittendorf, Sioux Falls, 1:32:47; 17, Lynne Mazzone, Rapid City, 1:36:47; 18, Erin McGaugh, Huron, 1:43:19; 19, Rachel Schuur, Orange City, Iowa, 1:43:44; 20, Elizabeth Shepard, Dutton, Ala., 1:44:19; 21, Michele Mriden, Sioux Falls,1:46:26; 22, Mark Nelson, Mitchell, 1:56:33; 23, Ashley Armstrong, Huron, 1:57:37; 24, Jessica Myers, Springfield, 1:58:06; 25, Kelsey Small, Huron, 2:17:35; 26, Lance Calkins, Huron, 2:23:38.
Huron 13U drops first games of state tourney
BROOKINGS – A familiar foe faced Huron in its opening game of the 13U state tournament Thursday in Brookings. For the fifth time of the season, Huron would face Mitchell, and for the third time this summer, the final result would be a difference of two runs or less as the teams squared off on Bob Shelden Field. Mitchell came out the victor by the score of 4-2.
Huron 13U finishes season on high note
BROOKINGS - While reaching Sunday’s championship round was already out of reach coming into Saturday’s game against Yankton, the Huron 13U team made sure to make their final game of the season a good one, defeating Yankton 14-8 at Erv Huether Field in Brookings as part of the South Dakota 13U state tournament.
Huron Junior Legion reaches championship bracket at state
WATERTOWN - After dropping their first game on Thursday on a walk-off sacrifice fly to the top seed, the Huron Junior Legion has been on a mission, and the mission was completed Friday and Saturday with a pair of dominating victories that earned the Tigers a trip to Sunday’s championship bracket.
Junior Legion drops heartbreaker to open state tournament
WATERTOWN – Facing the top-seeded team in the tournament, the Huron Junior Legion team lost in heartbreaking manner on Thursday night to Renner at the state 16U tournament in Watertown by the score of 7-6. Huron took an early 1-0 lead, and that lasted a few innings into the game, but the game was back and forth until the very end, when Renner won the game on a sacrifice fly.
