The final week of Cedar Rapids Municipal Band concerts is jam-packed, says director Steve Shanley. Including Leonard Bernstein’s famous Overture to “Candide,” a solo from Young Artist Isabella Anderson, a tribute to Muni Band member and legendary Cedar Rapids music teacher Luman Colton, conducted by his daughter Christie, and another guest conductor, UI doctoral student Myron Petersen.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO