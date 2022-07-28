Tech Moves: Icertis hires CFO; Samsung exec joins CommerceIQ; and more

Amazon announced Monday that it is launching same-day delivery options for items from retailers including PacSun, GNC, SuperDry and Diesel. The service, now available in select cities, is free for U.S.-based Prime members who spend at least $25 on select items and $2.99 for members who spend below $25. Customers can also buy the items on the Amazon app or website and pick it up from the stores.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO