Tech Moves: Icertis hires CFO; Samsung exec joins CommerceIQ; and more

www.geekwire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina Andras
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. HeimbignerSeattle, WA
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Related
geekwire.com
Seattle startup that sells air purification tech powered by ultraviolet light raises $2.3M
The news: Violett, a Seattle-based startup that sells ultraviolet light air purification technology, raised $2.3 million. The tech: Founded in 2020, Violett has developed hospital-grade air purification units that maximize UVC exposure using a cyclone pattern to disinfect air in a single pass. Its product is effective against COVID-19 virus particles, according to the company.
geekwire.com
Prime healthcare: How Amazon’s $3.9B One Medical deal could boost its subscription program
Will consumers order up healthcare through Amazon Prime as easily as they stream The Boys or buy an Echo speaker?. That’s one question raised by Amazon’s planned $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical, announced last week. The deal is “setting the stage for a Prime health subscription service,”...
geekwire.com
Week in Review: Most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of July 24, 2022
Get caught up on the latest technology and startup news from the past week. Here are the most popular stories on GeekWire for the week of July 24, 2022. Sign up to receive these updates every Sunday in your inbox by subscribing to our GeekWire Weekly email newsletter.
geekwire.com
Worth the drive: An inside look at Topgolf’s newest high-tech sports venue — within range of Seattle
A modest tee shot away from Boeing’s airplane assembly factory in Renton, Wash., golf balls are taking flight at a sprawling new Topgolf sports and entertainment venue that opened on Friday. Topgolf Renton-Seattle is the company’s 78th location and first in Washington state, and golfers of all skill levels...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geekwire.com
Amazon is partnering with GNC, PacSun, other retailers to offer same-day delivery
Amazon announced Monday that it is launching same-day delivery options for items from retailers including PacSun, GNC, SuperDry and Diesel. The service, now available in select cities, is free for U.S.-based Prime members who spend at least $25 on select items and $2.99 for members who spend below $25. Customers can also buy the items on the Amazon app or website and pick it up from the stores.
geekwire.com
The pioneering spirit and joyful life of late ‘Cranium’ creator Richard Tait, in his own words
Growing up as a child in Scotland, one of Richard Tait’s heroes was entrepreneur Richard Branson. After Tait co-founded board game company Cranium in Seattle, he was on a mission to get the game into Virgin stores. “I just loved his swashbuckling personality, and I thought it was a...
Comments / 0