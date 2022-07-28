Sebastian Vettel announces F1 retirement, has his sights set on activism

www.sbnation.com
Firmino Addresses Transfer Rumours: “I Want To Stay, Of Course”
Over the last couple of weeks, we've seen rumours emerge that Liverpool and Juventus are working on a deal to sell Roberto Firmino to the Italian side. For the last week or so we've seen conflicting reports that suggest a deal is essentially done or Liverpool have zero interest in even entertaining the idea. The joys of transfer season.
Kyle Chalmers silences critics but focus on swimmer’s personal life has been absurd
Winning is a powerful tonic. The fissures within many a sporting team have been healed by victory; frustration, fatigue and past failures all soothed by the balm of success. When Kyle Chalmers stormed to the 100m freestyle gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night, his triumph offered relief and vindication. As he brought a finger to his lips in a pre-meditated gesture, it was clear that Chalmers wanted to silence his critics.
The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Thirteen-Gun Salute (Book 13), Chapters 1-3 (pg. 4132-4212)
It’s a few weeks, perhaps months later, and the Surprise is finally set to sail on the long mission to South America and beyond — ostensibly to harass French and American shipping and whaling, but in reality to deploy Maturin to help seed revolutions in Peru and Chile against Spain (who are currently allied with England). All the usual crew are here, Pullings, Bonden, etc, despite many of them quite rich or well off now after all the recent prize-taking. They’re just in it for the love of the game! There are a few new faces however, including the purses, who turns out to be an unliked and incompetent fool.
Liverpool vs. Manchester City Community Shield 2022 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Yes, it’s still preseason, but the Community Shield is always a good way to whet the appetite right before the season kicks back into full gear. Liverpool will take on Manchester City for the honors in a preview of what to expect from the two Premier League heavy hitters this season.
Official: Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn Rovers on Season-Long Loan
Having shown promise last season for Liverpool in a handful of domestic cup appearances, 19-year-old academy graduate Tyler Morton will get the chance to show what he can do as a regular starter in the Championship this season with Blackburn Rovers. The Merseyside youngster made nine total first team appearances...
Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...”. “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...”
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool 3, Arnold 21’, Salah (pen) 83’, Nunez 90+4’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have lost the Community Shield. Manchester City lose after playing a solid, yet rusty match. They deserved more, but were not clinical. A really rough result after a relatively short pre-season. A...
Manchester City’s Loss to Liverpool Could be a Blessing in Disguise
The first trophy of the season; the curtain raiser has been lost and won. Manchester City lost. Liverpool won. And based on the balance of play, the Reds deserved their 3-1 win. They wanted it more. With wave upon wave of attack from the get-go, they got their first goal early into the encounter and they never looked back.
Chelsea join Benjamin Šeško sweeps as Todd Boehly meets with agent — report
The next big thing coming out of the Red Bull football factory could be young Benjamin Šeško, who’s evidently already attracting a ton of interest from all around Europe after a strong debut season for RB Salzburg that saw him score 11 goals for the Austrian champions last year.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Manchester City
The Community Shield is always a funny affair, especially when Liverpool and Manchester City are in it. Let’s face it, these are the two best sides in the world and football wins when they play each other. An empathic 3-1 victory over your title rivals the last half decade? Yeah, you’re taking that every day — even in a match that’s a glorified friendly.
