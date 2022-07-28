ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Breaks 'The View' Tradition And Snubs Fans In Audience

 4 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg has apparently broken The View tradition and has flat-out snubbed excited fans in their live audience. The taping of the show kicked off mostly as normal, with co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin each greeting the crowd with waves when they walked in—except for Goldberg.

Goldberg instead ignored the crowd entirely while she walked onstage with Michael Strahan to promote his new game show on ABC. Even Strahan acknowledged the audience, but Goldberg did not.

Why did Whoopi Goldberg completely snub her fans?

Goldberg eventually did wave to the crowd and acknowledge them after a group of fans cheered her name. Despite this initial snub, it looks as though she eventually did warm up to the crowd afterward, but there’s no real explanation as to why she acted this way. She even took a socially-distanced selfie with a fan before the show wrapped and she said ‘goodbye’ to the fans.

The View co-hosts / Instagram

According to The Sun, it had been hinted at previously that Goldberg was thinking about leaving The View in an off-air question she’d answered. When a fan asked Goldberg if she planned to come out with a clothing line, she replied no, but that she was coming out with a Prosecco line, which prompted theories about new business ventures for the actress in exchange for old ones.

If Goldberg were to leave the show, this wouldn’t be the first time in recent years. Just last year, long-time conservative View co-host Meghan McCain left the show, eventually citing how toxic the environment had become for her, after years of back and forth with her liberal co-hosts such as Joy Behar. Even Goldberg seems to be feeling the heat as she squabbled with Behar on the show recently when Goldberg cut Behar off when discussing American politics.

Only time will tell if we see Goldberg eyeing another business venture and leaving The View behind for good.

Onmtntime
3d ago

Being a liberal means they are nice to you as long as you have their same beliefs and status. Dems are not the party of the little people, they are not the party of the environment seeing how many have their own jets they fly around in. I quit being democrat when I looked at it objectively, I didn’t agree with conservatives either, way too morale right. I am proudly independent thinker and can look at two things and make my own individual choices I don’t feel I need to be a lemming following the herd. I rather trust myself and make honorable, morale and sensible choices. I’m hoping the “Forward” party will come in with some common sense platform…we shall see. People should care about people, people should care about any number of things rather then just being a Democrat or Republican. We are humans, we are Americans, we are so many descriptive words that more important than following a political party like it is the end all be all. Off my soapbox now…

Jerry C
3d ago

It takes all of her energy to walk to her seat, no energy left for waving! Why she is popular is beyond me, she is out of touch with the people who made her popular!

James Amador
3d ago

Carrying that much extra weight cannot be healthy for Whoopi. Surprised if she isn’t a diabetic with high blood pressure.

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

