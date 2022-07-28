ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Week, July 28 To August 3

By Jenna Jones
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Hartmann: Hooray! It's 1893 Again in the City of St. Louis

If all else fails to restore the city of St. Louis to its former glory, there's always this sci-fi strategy: Why not turn back the clock a century or two?. Jumping into a time machine makes perfect sense. Today, the city ranks 72nd in population with 298,034 residents. But if everyone would hop back to say, 1890, they'd be transported to a city of St. Louis ranked fifth in the U.S. with a population of 451,770.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Nonprofit Free Thought Brings Better Books to Jail

“All it takes is one book to change a life,” says Christina Hake of Free Thought, a Missouri-based nonprofit that donates reading material to juvenile and adult pretrial detention centers across the state and beyond. Hake and Emily Boullear founded Free Thought in 2020. Although based in Kansas City,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eckert's Farm in Belleville Reopens Sunflower Field

Our weather has been anything but pleasant recently with brutal heat waves and historic flash floods, but we're in for a slight relief this week — and that leaves us all looking for something to do. Sunflowers are in full bloom across the metro area, and Eckert's Farm's (951...
BELLEVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Residents at the Raphael Are Fed Up With STL CityWide/Lux Living

Problems started the day Phillip Clay moved into the Raphael. He didn’t have heat for nearly a week, he says, and when the heat did come on, the knob on the radiator didn’t work. He didn’t have hot water, and when that was fixed, it was too hot to use. He didn’t get a mail key, some lights didn’t turn on and when his fridge broke, it took about six maintenance requests to fix.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
FOX 2

Stolen dog returned to St. Louis tourists

ST. LOUIS – A Las Vegas couple who stopped in St. Louis while on a cross-country trip had their dogs and car stolen while they were eating dinner. The couple was outside having dinner at a restaurant on Washington Avenue on Monday, July 18 when their car was stolen with their two dogs inside. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

15 kids rescued from flash flooding at St. Louis daycare

ST. LOUIS – 15 children and three adults were rescued from flash flooding at a daycare center Thursday night. The daycare at Cornerstone Institutional Baptist Church is on Washington Avenue at Olive Street. St. Louis firefighters helped evacuate the children and adults there. St. Louis fire crews responded to multiple locations for rescues and people […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Chicken Tenders#Gospel Music#Muny#Chicken Out Kirkwood#Epic Eats#Thursd
restaurantclicks.com

10 Rooftop Bars With a View of St. Louis

Enjoying a cold beer or craft cocktail is always an enjoyable experience. Enjoying your drink from a rooftop bar in the beautiful city of St. Louis, Missouri, is an even better experience!. Skyline and Mississippi River views give the bar scene in St. Louis a special twist. Some of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police ID man who drowned in St. Louis flash flooding

ST. LOUIS – Police have identified a man who drowned in his car during last week’s historic rainfall and flash flooding across St. Louis. According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Rosedale and Enright avenues in the West End neighborhood just before 10 a.m. on July 26.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KMOV

Woman, 78, wounded in downtown St. Louis double shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were wounded in a shooting that happened in downtown St. Louis overnight, police say. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened just after 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza. The woman and man were outside talking to each other when shots rang out. Officers say the woman told them they were shot while trying to find cover.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Water Takes Out St. Louis USPS Distribution Center

Those folks who live in the St. Louis area expecting mail or parcels from the U.S. Postal Service may find themselves waiting a little longer for them to show up. Water in the basement took the Market Street distribution center in downtown St. Louis offline after torrential rains caused flooding on Tuesday, July 26. This is according to stories from emissourian.com and eseller365.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy