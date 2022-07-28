What we know about monkeypox testing and vaccinations in Minnesota

www.boreal.org
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the date when new state laws go into effect in Minnesota. Here is a list of the new laws passed during the 2022 legislative session that could impact you and your family.
U of M study: Without protections, many Midwest lakes will lose coldwater habitat
Morning fog lifts from Alton Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on Aug. 24. Lakes across the Upper Midwest are at risk of losing oxygen-rich coldwater habitat due to climate change and nutrient pollution, according to a new University of Minnesota study. But the study, published last week...
Ruffed grouse counts up unexpectedly from last year
From the confines of his blind the author was able to attain his best ruffed grouse images ever, including this -- a male grouse strutting. Photo: Bill Marchel, Brainerd Dispatch. From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • July 28, 2022. Minnesota’s ruffed grouse spring population counts are up...
Poultry shows return to county fairs after statewide bans
4H participants were busy showing birds at the South St. Louis County Fair Friday, about a month after a statewide ban on poultry shows expired. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin put bans on those kind of events this spring, trying to slow the spread of bird flu. South St. Louis County...
Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled
People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen rail cars derailed in a swampy area north of Cook on Saturday night. The Canadian National Railway reported the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a train traveling northbound with 123 rail cars had 14 rail cars near the back derail. Some of the rail cars tipped over on their side.
Department of Revenue establishes new Office of Public Engagement to create pathways toward equity
From the Minnesota Department of Revenue - July 25, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Revenue today announced the establishment of an Office of Public Engagement. The new office will focus on building relationships with community leaders with an emphasis on reaching underrepresented populations. Led by new Public Engagement Director Audel Shokohzadeh, the office will enhance the department’s ability and capacity to listen, learn from, and demonstrate responsiveness to communities most impacted and rarely engaged around tax policy.
Lake Superior near record cold for late July. Inland lakes nearing summer peak warmth.
Hi Paul- Just heard your piece on inland lake temps. Lake Superior is an interesting story this year WRT temperature as well. The western buoy site (NDBC 45006) only this week reached 39F, the latest it has done so in the last 42 years (the instrumental record); the other two sites (central (45001) and eastern (45004) Superior) have yet to reach the temperature where the lake can start to form a layer of warm water (39F).
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, four injured after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
St. Croix Sheriff Scott. Knudson gives an update on the investigation at a press conference Sunday. Photo: Fox 9 News. Police say a 52-year-old man from Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people.
No Wake Zones Lifted on Rainy Lake, Voyageurs National Park
The recovery from this year’s historic flooding in the Rainy Lake Basin continues in Koochiching County. All No Wake zones that were placed in late May have been removed. They were first established within 300 feet of shorelines, then 500 feet, to limit potential damage to buildings and infrastructure along waterways.
Barricaded suspect in custody after three hour standoff
A barricaded suspect was arrested by the St. Louis County Emergency Response team after a three hour standoff Sunday night. It happened on the 3600 of Mallard Drive around 6:30 p.m. on July 31st. It was reported that a man had made threats to kill his family after a domestic assault.
