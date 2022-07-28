NASA revises plans to bring rock samples back from Mars

What just happened? An out-of-control Chinese rocket has come crashing down to earth, marking the third time such an incident has occurred. The Long March 5B reentered the Earth's atmosphere on Saturday over the Indian Ocean before crashing somewhere near the Malaysian state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo. Fragments of the rocket moving through the night sky were caught on video by witnesses who thought they were looking at a shooting star.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 18 HOURS AGO