Lakers Avoid League Playoffs With Win Over New Prague

Minnesota Baseball Association Area Region Tournaments Nearly Set
The Minnesota Baseball Association Amateur Region Tournaments are nearly set in the Faribault area. In Region 3C New Prague and Webster won their DRS League Playoff series by sweeping two games in the best of three series. The Orioles flew from Shakopee in New Prague Friday, July 29, 2022 10-0...
Town Ball Update: Owatonna Aces Eliminated; Dodge County Survives
After winning a close game Saturday, the Owatonna Aces dropped a one-run game Sunday and were eliminated from the Region 5C playoffs. Dodge County, the top seed in the preliminary bracket, bounced back from a semifinal loss to win a pair of knock-out games Sunday to reach the finals bracket as the eighth seed.
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Grandstand Lineup is a ‘Home Run’ at Steele County Fair
Two national recording artists. A cover band favorite. An afternoon of crashing cars together. Horse and rider acrobatics. A free tractor pull. Six big events. One per day during the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna August 16 - 21, 2022. Tickets are available at www.scff.org. The price will bump up on August 1.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Minnesota Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Semi
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- A collision between a semi-truck and a bike claimed the life of a Grand Rapids, MN man near the Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says the 52-year-old biker was northbound on Market Blvd. while crossing the intersection of Hwy. 5 in Chanhassen shortly before 2 p.m. The crash report says the bicyclist crossed through the intersection against the light a was hit by a westbound truck.
Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
You Can Experience Alice in Wonderland Here in Minnesota
The newest cocktail experience is here, and this journey takes you through wonderland! The Stillheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge in Minneapolis is the newest location for the “Alice experience” which is an interactive theater/cocktail party for you and your friends to travel into wonderland!. According to Minneapolis.org, the...
Great Free Things You Can Still Do this Summer in Minnesota
Keeping a family entertained for an entire summer in Minnesota is not easy (or cheap). Here are ten cool things you can experience in Minnesota for free. A trip to Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in Saint Paul is sure to engage all the senses. Admission is free to the zoo which features everything from giraffes and gorillas, to lions, monkeys, and polar bears. This year the seals & sea lions were treated to a beautiful new habitat makeover.
Did You Know Boomchickapop Is Mankato Minnesota Born and Raised?
If you're like a lot of people, you never noticed the "Angie's" above the BoomChickapop. Not because you don't notice things, but holy-moly, that Chickapop is so huge! But now that you know about it, did you know Angie's Boom Chickapop was born in Minnesota? #Truth. Angie is Angie Bastian,...
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
New Free Minnesota Mini Blockbuster Video 90 Minutes from Rochester
If you have a hankering for Video Store Nostalgia, this story is for you. Blockbuster is back in Minnesota! Blockbuster Video? Yes...well, kinda. It looks like Blockbuster, but it's not Blockbuster like you know Blockbuster. Stop Saying Blockbuster and Tell Us the Story. A mini-movement is afoot in the USA,...
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
Shooting Rocks Small Town in Southern MN
Janesville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A shooting in a small southern Minnesota town resulted in one injury and two arrests Tuesday afternoon. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management confirmed the shooting happened in downtown Janesville just before 3:30 p.m. A news release regarding the incident indicates the shooting victim had to be airlifted from the scene.
Sedan and Semi Crash in Owatonna
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Owatonna sent a motorist to the hospital late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says the semi and sedan were both traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided near the 26th St. exit, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch on the right-hand side shortly before 11 a.m. The sedan driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael White of Medford. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Rice County Fair Rolls Into the Weekend
The 2022 Rice County Fair has a lot of exciting free acts to see and two more grandstand shows to experience this weekend in Faribault. KDHL Radio is proud to present Old Tyme music with Malek's Fishermen entertaining from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this afternoon on the Sellner Stage right next to the station's Aurora Pharaceuticals, LLC of Northfield tent.
ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
Faribault Police Chief Says Not All Pursuits Are Equal
John Sherwin has been the Chief of Police for Faribault about four months and was the guest on today's KDHL AM Minnesota Program at the Rice County Fair. Sherwin told us he grew up all across the country attending 3 different high schools in his four years. He went to...
