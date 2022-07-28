Dangerous High Wycombe driver shown in video 'willingly taking needless risks'

www.buckinghamshirelive.com
‘Employee’ tears down luxury homes at marina with digger in revenge for ‘getting fired’
DRAMATIC video shows the moment an angry worker took revenge after “getting fired” by allegedly using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina. Footage appears to show a person using the huge machine to smash through one of the lakeside properties in Calgary, Canada. Shocked...
EXCLUSIVE: Drivers' fury as six police cars and 12 officers are used to stop drivers over minor offences including one who was fined £100 for his mis-spaced number plate
An assistant chief constable has been forced to defend his force's tactics after six police cars and 12 officers were sent out to an operation which ended in someone getting a ticket over a mis-spaced number plate. Former union official Glen Dyson, 66, of Lowton, Warrington, Cheshire, was stunned to...
Neighbor Dragged for Calling Cops to Complain About Pregnant Dog Owner
"You're a neighbor from hell," said one commenter on the viral post.
My neighbour is accusing me of cutting down his tree & even wants to report it to the police as theft, I’m fuming
A WOMAN has told of her anger after her neighbour accused her of cutting his tree down in the garden - even though it's on her side of the fence. The anonymous woman vented her frustration to Mumsnet where she went on to explain that her neighbour has taken the matter one step further - and is threatening to report it to the police as theft.
Video shows progression of intentionally ignited motel fire
New video released by West Metro Fire Rescue Friday shows the moment the Blue Sky Motel caught fire on July 19th.Surveillance video from a nearby business caught it all as it was happening. Mark Meiners, who works next door at You Sell Auto, saw the fire on his security cameras."It was a lot worse than I thought, that fire was going pretty good," Meiners told CBS4. "You're going to see somebody go in, to that bottom room briefly... you start seeing a little smoke come out that window or back, and then she comes out and goes back in one...
Video: Road Rager Grinding His Chevy Truck Into Park Without Brakes May Be the Worst Noise You’ll Ever Hear From a Car
This video illustrates why you should always use your vehicle's parking brake. The post Video: Road Rager Grinding His Chevy Truck Into Park Without Brakes May Be the Worst Noise You’ll Ever Hear From a Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Drug dealer jailed for 17 years after Milton Keynes organised crime investigation
A Milton Keynes drug dealer has been jailed for 17 years after being convicted of multiple offences. Paul Daly, 37, of Glebe Road, Deanshanger pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply heroin, cocaine, cannabis and ketamine at Amersham Crown Court on December 20 last year. Daly's arrest was following a significant...
Newport Pagnell incident: Roads reopened in Milton Keynes town after 'substance' found in area
Emergency services have left the scene of an incident in Milton Keynes today (Saturday, July 30) after roads were closed by police. Officers were joined by paramedics and firefighters at Tickford Street in Newport Pagnell. The roads have since reopened after police cordoned off large parts of the road. An...
Latimer garden bonfire caused huge field blaze that saw dozens of firefighters called to scene
Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in Buckinghamshire caused by a garden bonfire. Fire crews from across the county - as well as Berkshire and Hertfordshire - were called to the fire near The Village, Latimer, at around 10.20 on Thursday, July 28. A total of eight...
M25 drivers caught filming crash and ignoring lane closure
Drivers face being punished for filming the scene of a crash and ignoring lane closure signs on the M25 in Buckinghamshire on Monday, August 1. As a result police have issued warnings about paying attention to the red 'X' signs on the motorway and the risks of using phones while behind the wheel.
Jubilee Pool in Penzance closed after vandals smash bottles
The Jubilee Pool in Penzance has been closed for the weekend after vandals threw wine bottles into it, causing the glass to smash into the pool. A manager said it happened at about 03:00 BST on Friday, and meant the pool had to be drained and cleaned. It is hoped...
Suspected Aylesbury Vale drink-driver arrested after being spotted behind wheel - despite living three-minute walk from pub
Police stopped a suspected drink-driver in Buckinghamshire - who lived just a three-minute walk from the pub they had been in. The suspected driver was seen to be 'very wobbly' on his feet before driving off from a village pub in the Aylesbury Vale area. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson...
Lake District car stopping ban to prevent roads being blocked
Drivers will no longer be able to stop, park, or even unload on some roads in the heart of the Lake District. Cumbria County Council has introduced the temporary restrictions in response to "severe congestion and inconsiderate parking". The areas affected include Dungeon Ghyll at the head of Great Langdale,...
