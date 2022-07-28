Gainesville businessman Doug Hanson talks recent border visit

accesswdun.com
Forsyth County revises policy for providing financial assistance for burials
The Forsyth County Commissioners revised the policy regarding pauper burials during the July 12 work session meeting(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) During the July 12 Forsyth County Commissioners Work Session, the policy regarding pauper burials was revised.
School board candidate Pozniak called up for active Army reserve duty for six weeks
Dr. Catherine Pozniak, the Democratic candidate for Cobb County Board of Education Post 4 announced in a press releases that has been called up for six weeks of active duty as a captain in the United States Army Reserve. According to the press release, “Pozniak is a captain in the...
Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit
Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
Fire at Habersham Medical Center extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival
A small fire in the kitchen at Habersham Medical Center in Demorest Monday night was extinguished prior to firefighters’ arrival. “While en route, they advised the fire had occurred 20 minutes ago and was under control,” said Demorest Fire Chief Jonathan Knight. “Units arrived on the scene and discovered the fire was out and was contained to an electrical outlet. Units secured the power, and all is ok.”
Obituaries & Related Stories
Ruth Wetherford Cagle, age 89, of Lula entered heaven Monday August 1, 2022 at her residence. Ruth was born in Gainesville on April 14, 1933 to the late Roy Vernon & Era Loz ... Daniel Hal Silcox Jr., 88, Gainesville. Daniel Hal Silcox, Jr., DDS passed peacefully in his sleep...
Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
Lawsuit says city of College Park refuses to obey law it asked Georgia legislature to pass
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The city of College Park asked the Georgia state legislature to pass a bill allowing it to have a senior homestead exemption. Now, a new lawsuit says the city is refusing to obey the law it asked for. Shirley Robinson, 82, said she never expected...
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
Music Midtown canceled, potentially due to Georgia gun laws
Music Midtown is officially canceled for 2022. The festival released a statement Monday morning saying the event would not go on as planned and refunds would soon be available. According to Rolling Stone, the reason for the cancellation may be due to Georgia gun laws and the festival’s inability to...
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
As Funkhouser retires after 43 years at Rabun County Bank, Dillard selected to assume leadership
After 43 years with Rabun County Bank, President Greg Funkhouser will retire at the end of the year. Rabun County Bank CEO Johnny Mark Irvin joined Funkhouser in making the announcement, noting Funkhouser will continue to serve on the bank’s board of directors following his Dec. 31 retirement. “Mr....
Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over tax revenue
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Fulton County and its 15 cities are in a fight over how to split up Local Option Sales Tax revenue. The county’s expected to collect around $316 million a year over the next decade. The decision could impact every taxpayer in Fulton and raise property taxes for homeowners. Both sides met Friday to hear the city’s proposal and start the negotiation process.
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
1. Head on crash on Ga.115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver. A Saturday–night wreck in Cleveland claimed the life of a driver. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South where a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115 when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck failed to maintain his lane, crossed the centerline, and struck the sedan head-on, according to GSP.
Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival Forced to Cancel Due to Gun Laws in Georgia
Georgia gun laws are the culprit behind this year’s Music Midtown cancellation. The annual festival, starting in 1994, takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year’s event was slated to take place in September before Live Nation announced early this morning that they were forced to cancel the 2-day event.
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
Sandra Kerr
Sandra Kerr, 80 of Snellville, Ga. passed away July 31, 2022. At this time no formal services will be held, and a private family burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral...
