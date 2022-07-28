Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash

y105fm.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Rochester Man Injured in Highway 52 Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a single-vehicle crash this afternoon on Highway 52. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Kenneth Owens was driving north on the highway near Mayowood Road when his car went off the roadway into the right ditch. The vehicle then crossed back over the northbound lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
Olmsted County Inmate Accused of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Olmsted County Detention Center is accused of defrauding the county out of over $400 through a forged check. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said 33-year-old Chrysten Donely deposited a $437.21 check into her account last month. Investigators examined a copy of the check and found it had several misspellings.
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
Man Arrested for Brandishing Handgun in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a Waltham, MN man for allegedly brandishing a handgun during an argument Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Village Circle Southeast for a disturbance call shortly before 11 p.m. At the apartment, officers learned an altercation and argument broke out between the daughter of the apartment's owner and the tenant.
Deer Hunt Announced for Rochester Parks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester bowhunters will have a chance to bow hunt this fall at nearly a dozen locations in their own backyard. A news release sent out Monday indicates the City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and the Rochester Archery Club will put on a controlled bow hunt for deer at 11 parks across the med city from Sept. 17 through Dec. 31. Officials say the hunt is in response to increasing public concerns about Rochester’s urban deer population, saying there were over 200 deer-related vehicle accidents reported in the city last year.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Arrest Warrant Issued for 2021 Rochester Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a St. Paul man in connection with a 2021 smash-and-grab burglary at a Rochester business. The warrant filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday identifies 41-year-old Richard Holston was one of three people who smashed out the window...
Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
Surprise, Gerard Butler Spends Time With Olmsted County Deputies!
Maybe Gerard Butler Has Moved to Rochester, Minnesota. There's been another sighting of actor Gerard Butler hanging out in Rochester, and, more importantly, spending time with Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies! More on that in a second. The celebrity sighting excitement began last week. Gerard Butler was caught hanging out in...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Announcing: Where to Vote in Rochester and Olmsted County
Do you know where to vote Tuesday, August 9, 2022?. That day is a special election day for Minnesota's Congressional District 1 seat and Minnesota's primary election for candidates looking to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Some polling places have changed in the City of...
