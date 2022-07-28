ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Lamont announces Connecticut expands maternal health coverage through Husky from 60 days to 12 months after pregnancy

Connecticut’s child tax credit deadline on July 31

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount,...
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes

Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine

The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Governor Lamont activates Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol from Tuesday to Friday

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that temperatures over the next several days will be very hot and humid with highs of more than 90 degrees and a heat index in the low to mid 90s, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New housing permits in CT up by 18 percent in first half of 2022

New housing permits in Connecticut increased by 17.6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Economic and Community Development. Connecticut communities issued permits for 394 new housing units in June, bringing the...
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households

Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency...
This Week in CT: Drought conditions impacting the state

(WTNH) – From wildfires out west to lower lake and river levels here in Connecticut. Drought conditions are creating and could cause some very serious problems. Your state government is set to take action. The state is watching the drought situation very closely. The Undersecretary of the Office of...
Conn. Social Equity Council confirms five retail pot licenses

Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected. The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses. Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities […]
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?

Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.

