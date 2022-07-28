Governor Lamont announces Connecticut expands maternal health coverage through Husky from 60 days to 12 months after pregnancy

www.norwalkplus.com
Bail: How much does freedom cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut must build a system that does not incarcerate people who haven't been sentenced simply because they can't afford freedom.
nypressnews.com
Connecticut’s child tax credit deadline on July 31
HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is urging families to apply for the child tax rebate before the July 31 deadline. The maximum rebate is $250 for up to three children. Single or married parents filing separately who make $100,000 or less are eligible for the maximum amount,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
Eyewitness News
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Report: Renters need to earn nearly $30 hourly to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in CT
The wage Connecticut residents need to afford rental housing in the local market is one of the highest in the country, according to the latest annual report from The National Low Income Housing Coalition, which tracks housing affordability for minimum wage workers. The report found residents would need to earn...
Eyewitness News
Gov’s office announces final tally of applications for child tax rebate
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor’s office released the final numbers for those who applied for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that as of midnight, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services received a total of 238,668 applications. Those applications represented 369,863 dependents. State law...
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont activates Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol from Tuesday to Friday
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that temperatures over the next several days will be very hot and humid with highs of more than 90 degrees and a heat index in the low to mid 90s, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to be activated beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and remaining in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Where the Licensing Process for Recreational Cannabis in Conn. Stands
There are lots of steps in the licensing process for recreational cannabis in Connecticut. Ginne-Rae Clay, the Executive Director of the Social Equity Council joins Mike Hydeck to give an update where that process stands. Mike Hydeck: Connecticut is about to take another big step when it comes to recreational...
wiltonbulletin.com
New housing permits in CT up by 18 percent in first half of 2022
New housing permits in Connecticut increased by 17.6 percent during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Economic and Community Development. Connecticut communities issued permits for 394 new housing units in June, bringing the...
Eyewitness News
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
Connecticut allocates $3.5M to energy-efficiency program for low-income households
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the allocation of $3.5 million from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to Connecticut’s utility-administered energy efficiency programs for low-income customers. According to a press release from Lamont’s office, the funding augments an approximate annual budget of $37 million dedicated to low-income energy efficiency...
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
There are fewer people imprisoned today than in 2008. But the cash bail system can still keep people locked up, unable to buy their way out.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Klondike retiring Choco Taco, Murphy gets involved
(WTNH) – It’s pretty amazing when you think about what gets people all riled up. Case in point? The discontinuation of the Choco Taco. After 40-plus years, the Klondike ice cream treat is headed for that giant freezer in the sky. Klondike says it’s time. That decision...
The Falling of Hartford’s Historic Charter Oak Tree Took Place 166 Years Ago
Way back in August of 1856, a storm with a lot of wind and rain took out a very historic Connecticut landmark in Hartford. A very old oak tree that, according to The Connecticut Historical Society, from local legend, earned the nickname "The Charter Oak." It had a hollow space that was said to keep safe from prying eyes, the colony's charter.
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Drought conditions impacting the state
(WTNH) – From wildfires out west to lower lake and river levels here in Connecticut. Drought conditions are creating and could cause some very serious problems. Your state government is set to take action. The state is watching the drought situation very closely. The Undersecretary of the Office of...
ADL: Connecticut sees rise in hate group incidents in recent months
The ADL says 20 towns across the state were hit with hate-filled flyers. Back on July 5, residents in the Town of Berlin woke up to flyers in the street and on their front lawns.
Conn. Social Equity Council confirms five retail pot licenses
Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, the state picked the first group of businesses that will grow recreational pot in Connecticut. On Thursday, the first sellers were selected. The state’s Social Equity Council confirmed five social equity applicants who will get retail pot licenses. Social equity applications are considered first under Connecticut law to let communities […]
Is it Legal to Drive Through a Funeral Procession in Connecticut?
Have you ever seen someone cut off a car in a funeral procession? Tailgate, or even worse, smash into one of the vehicles? I saw a car zip through a funeral procession along East Main Street in Waterbury, and my initial reaction was wow, that was disrespectful. I'm right, but according to the law, I'm wrong.
