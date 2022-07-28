Lakers Avoid League Playoffs With Win Over New Prague

krfofm.com
Minnesota Baseball Association Area Region Tournaments Nearly Set
The Minnesota Baseball Association Amateur Region Tournaments are nearly set in the Faribault area. In Region 3C New Prague and Webster won their DRS League Playoff series by sweeping two games in the best of three series. The Orioles flew from Shakopee in New Prague Friday, July 29, 2022 10-0...
Town Ball Update: Owatonna Aces Eliminated; Dodge County Survives
After winning a close game Saturday, the Owatonna Aces dropped a one-run game Sunday and were eliminated from the Region 5C playoffs. Dodge County, the top seed in the preliminary bracket, bounced back from a semifinal loss to win a pair of knock-out games Sunday to reach the finals bracket as the eighth seed.
New Angel Wing Mural in Rochester is More Than Just a Great Selfie Spot
Mural in Rochester, Minnesota has a purpose...and it is WAY bigger than getting great selfies!. I love all the art, especially the murals that are around Rochester, Minnesota. And a set of wings showed up about a year ago that are absolutely gorgeous! But the purpose - it's way bigger than just a great selfie. In fact, when I learned why the huge, white wings were painted on the giant, gray wall at Collins Orthodontics, I started crying.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
30+ Amazing Restaurants You Can Walk to in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota
If you are looking for a bite to eat in Rochester, Minnesota, check out these 30+ restaurants that serve up amazing food that are all walkable in the downtown area. Check out all of these places to eat that you can walk to in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When someone says,...
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Minnesota Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Semi
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- A collision between a semi-truck and a bike claimed the life of a Grand Rapids, MN man near the Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says the 52-year-old biker was northbound on Market Blvd. while crossing the intersection of Hwy. 5 in Chanhassen shortly before 2 p.m. The crash report says the bicyclist crossed through the intersection against the light a was hit by a westbound truck.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Looking for a New Summer Stop in Minnesota? Check out Frio Frio
Are you tired of the same old ice cream at different places? Well, you should definitely try the Ice Popsicles at Frio Frio, a frozen treats company that makes ice popsicles and shaved snow ice cream, located in St. Louis Park MN. In the words of Frio Frio’s owners on...
Minnesota Native Leaves Judges in Awe on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (WATCH)
A Minnesota native was just on the national TV show 'America's Got Talent' and completely wowed the judges in the process! Debbii Dawson is a name we will want to remember. Debbii is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, according to Bring Me the News, but now lives in Los Angeles. Her history with music is pretty amazing. She explained on the show that music is a big tradition in her family. In India, her grandfather taught himself how to play the organ by drawing the keys on the concrete and practicing. Her grandfather then taught her dad and her dad taught her. Also, when her dad immigrated to the US he went to college where he met Debbii's mom... while she was playing the piano. So yeah, music is pretty important in Debbii's family!
Popular Rochester Opinion: Are People Lazy For Using Grocery Pickup?
A post on Spotted In Rochester brought up a long wait the person had at a Rochester, Minnesota store and called out the management team. First, let's be clear, this isn't a bash-Walmart post, this is a post wondering...is it really lazy to use Grocery Pickup?. The response was mixed,...
Top 10 Things People in Rochester Love about the Olmsted County Fair
The Olmsted County Fair is one of the biggest and most exciting events in Rochester, Minnesota. This year, you can enjoy all of the fun at the fair starting July 25th until July 31st at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Before you start driving to the fair, check out the list below of the top 10 favorites of the fair according to people in Rochester.
5 Amazing Tips for Riding Lime Scooters in Rochester
I know you've seen Lime scooters laying all over the place in Rochester, Minnesota. But if you are terrified to try one, let me reassure you, it is SUPER easy to use. And, honestly, they are pretty fun!. 5 Tips to Ride Lime Scooters Successfully in Rochester, Minnesota. Because I'm...
Prankster Turns Minneapolis Fountain into Big Soapy Mess
A prankster in Minneapolis, Minnesota made a big soapy mess on Hennepin Ave. Thursday morning. I mean, I guess it helped clean up the street? Maybe?. I spotted the video from WCCO this morning on Facebook and I thought it had snowed for a second. Turns out, someone had decided it would be funny to pour soap into a fountain on Hennepin Ave. this morning and take off.
Sedan and Semi Crash in Owatonna
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash between a semi-truck and a sedan in Owatonna sent a motorist to the hospital late Tuesday morning. The State Patrol crash report says the semi and sedan were both traveling south on Interstate 35 when they collided near the 26th St. exit, left the roadway and crashed into the ditch on the right-hand side shortly before 11 a.m. The sedan driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael White of Medford. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Prankster Fills Downtown Minneapolis Fountain with Bubbles
A prankster played a "clean" joke in downtown Minneapolis Thursday morning. WCCO News shared a video on their Facebook page that inially looks like a snowstorm hit a fountain. But upon further inspection, it is actually soap bubbles coming from the water in the fountain. As captured by WCCO's assignment...
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
