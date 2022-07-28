ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Four-Time World Champ Sebastian Vettel Retiring from Formula 1

By Phillip Horton
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

How Rossi's IndyCar Win at Indianapolis Road Course Paints New Title Picture

You’ve heard the expression “R & D”? Well, for Alexander Rossi, Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a matter of “R & B.”. No, we’re not talking rhythm and blues. Rather, as Rossi said after earning his first win in over three years (June 23, 2019, to be exact), it was all about “relief and belief.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Autoweek.com

Mercedes' George Russell Stuns F1 Field with Pole for Hungarian Grand Prix

It has taken 13 Grands Prix this season, but Mercedes—the reigning eight-time Constructors' Champions—are back on top of qualifying in Formula 1. The Silver Arrows of Mercedes struggled through Friday practice as they ran further set-up experiments to understand its W13 but come Saturday afternoon in Hungary a beaming George Russell was celebrating the first pole of his career.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy