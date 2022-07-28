Four-Time World Champ Sebastian Vettel Retiring from Formula 1

www.autoweek.com
Ferrari Blunder Leaves Rivals Laughing as Verstappen Races to F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Victory
Max Verstappen enters Formula 1’s month-long summer recess with a commanding 80-point advantage after an emphatic victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as Ferrari falters, and Mercedes marches forwards. Autoweek recaps the main talking points from Budapest:. Ferrari's Latest Blunder a Laughing Matter. “They were on the Hards,” queried...
How Rossi's IndyCar Win at Indianapolis Road Course Paints New Title Picture
You’ve heard the expression “R & D”? Well, for Alexander Rossi, Saturday’s Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a matter of “R & B.”. No, we’re not talking rhythm and blues. Rather, as Rossi said after earning his first win in over three years (June 23, 2019, to be exact), it was all about “relief and belief.”
Mercedes' George Russell Stuns F1 Field with Pole for Hungarian Grand Prix
It has taken 13 Grands Prix this season, but Mercedes—the reigning eight-time Constructors' Champions—are back on top of qualifying in Formula 1. The Silver Arrows of Mercedes struggled through Friday practice as they ran further set-up experiments to understand its W13 but come Saturday afternoon in Hungary a beaming George Russell was celebrating the first pole of his career.
NHRA Seattle Results, Updated Standings: Tony Schumacher Wins for New Majority Team Owners
Most successful Top Fuel racer Tony Schumacher claims first triumph since 2020. Funny Car points leader Robert Hight matches his career-best mark with sixth victory this season. Troy Coughlin Jr. earns his first Pro Stock trophy.
