Lakers Avoid League Playoffs With Win Over New Prague

Minnesota Baseball Association Area Region Tournaments Nearly Set
The Minnesota Baseball Association Amateur Region Tournaments are nearly set in the Faribault area. In Region 3C New Prague and Webster won their DRS League Playoff series by sweeping two games in the best of three series. The Orioles flew from Shakopee in New Prague Friday, July 29, 2022 10-0...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
Grandstand Lineup is a ‘Home Run’ at Steele County Fair
Two national recording artists. A cover band favorite. An afternoon of crashing cars together. Horse and rider acrobatics. A free tractor pull. Six big events. One per day during the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna August 16 - 21, 2022. Tickets are available at www.scff.org. The price will bump up on August 1.
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Townsquare Media Charity Challenge – VOTE NOW!
Every non-profit in the Owatonna and Faribault area does important work to advance the community where we live, work, and play. We’d like to recognize amazing non-profits and highlight their work at the Steele County Free Fair. We have a handful of great local causes listed below and your...
Minnesota Bicyclist Killed in Crash with Semi
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- A collision between a semi-truck and a bike claimed the life of a Grand Rapids, MN man near the Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says the 52-year-old biker was northbound on Market Blvd. while crossing the intersection of Hwy. 5 in Chanhassen shortly before 2 p.m. The crash report says the bicyclist crossed through the intersection against the light a was hit by a westbound truck.
Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
Chicks Vs. The Fly: Battle Royal at Rice County Fair
Pint-sized spectators chose their rooting interest and crowded around the cage. The battle was on. The grandstand had Midwest All-Star Wrestling during the Rice County Fair in Faribault. But the Children's Barnyard had the chicks versus a fly. "There was a fly yesterday [Wednesday] that got in with the baby...
Minnesota Native Leaves Judges in Awe on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (WATCH)
A Minnesota native was just on the national TV show 'America's Got Talent' and completely wowed the judges in the process! Debbii Dawson is a name we will want to remember. Debbii is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, according to Bring Me the News, but now lives in Los Angeles. Her history with music is pretty amazing. She explained on the show that music is a big tradition in her family. In India, her grandfather taught himself how to play the organ by drawing the keys on the concrete and practicing. Her grandfather then taught her dad and her dad taught her. Also, when her dad immigrated to the US he went to college where he met Debbii's mom... while she was playing the piano. So yeah, music is pretty important in Debbii's family!
New Exquisite Restaurant Coming to a Minnesota Suburb
Don't worry, soon you will not have to go far for city-quality dining. Beginning August 16th, there will be a new Minneapolis-Style restaurant opening in Eagan. The new place, called Kitchen and Rail, is going to be the new craft cocktail and dining spot in the Shoppes at Promenade shopping center.
ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May
The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
Minneapolis Police Investigating City’s 50th Homicide This Year
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The death toll from homicides in Minnesota's largest city this year has reached 50. The Minneapolis Police Department says one man was killed and two were injured during a shooting early today in downtown Minneapolis. Officers responded around 1:30 AM to a report of a fight that started inside a business and then extended outside before it escalated into an exchange of gunfire. A news release says some of the gunfire came from fully automatic weapons.
History Made at Rice County Commissioners Meeting
Deanna Kuennen, Faribault Community and Economic Development Director told the Rice County Board of Commissioners this week she was making a historical request for two TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Plan approvals. Tax Increment Financing District 17 includes four parcels of land and adjacent roads and internal rights-of-way. The original estimated...
Mayo Clinic Tops US News & World Report Hospital Rankings
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the seventh straight year, Mayo Clinic has been ranked as the Number 1 hospital in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. A Mayo Clinic news release touting the top ranking says the publication's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings highlight an honor roll of 20 hospitals in the US with the highest combined overall scores in 15 medical and surgical specialties, along with 20 procedures and conditions. The rankings are based on a variety of factors that include survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services, and reputation among other specialists.
