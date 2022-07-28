Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

HOUSTON (AP) — Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was minutes away from a pregame meeting with catcher Christian Vázquez to go over the Houston scouting report when he learned that Vázquez wouldn’t be competing with the Red Sox on Monday night because he had become a member of the Astros. Eovaldi was able to shake off the surprise and disappointment that Vázquez had been traded and turn in a solid start for the Red Sox in a 3-2 win over the Astros. “He means a lot to us,” Eovaldi said of Vázquez, who was the longest-tenured player on the team. “It’s one of those friendships that’s never going to be gone, even though he’s not with us now. But it’s definitely difficult having to say bye to him.” Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs, as the Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early to get the victory on a day the Astros made a pair of important trades.

BOSTON, MA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO