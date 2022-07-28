Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions

www.adelnews.com
Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after the seaon, has struggled for the out-of-contention Tigers with a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter has started 43 games in left field and 31 games in right. Last year, Grossman set career highs in his Tigers debut with 23 home runs and 156 games played. He was also second in the AL with 98 walks and has a .348 career on-base percentage. “I had a blast playing for the Tigers, and it didn’t end how I wanted it to, but it’s part of this business and I’m on to the next chapter in my baseball career,” Grossman said after Detroit lost 5-3 in 10 innings at Minnesota.
Rosario's hit in 11th give Guardians 6-5 win over Arizona
CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario homered early and singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night. Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound. The Guardians trail first-place Minnesota by just a game in the AL Central despite being the youngest team in baseball. “I’m not sure they check your age when you’re in the batter’s box in the 10th inning,” manager Terry Francona said.
Jarren Duran's HR, 3 RBIs power Red Sox past Astros 3-2
HOUSTON (AP) — Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was minutes away from a pregame meeting with catcher Christian Vázquez to go over the Houston scouting report when he learned that Vázquez wouldn’t be competing with the Red Sox on Monday night because he had become a member of the Astros. Eovaldi was able to shake off the surprise and disappointment that Vázquez had been traded and turn in a solid start for the Red Sox in a 3-2 win over the Astros. “He means a lot to us,” Eovaldi said of Vázquez, who was the longest-tenured player on the team. “It’s one of those friendships that’s never going to be gone, even though he’s not with us now. But it’s definitely difficult having to say bye to him.” Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs, as the Red Sox overcame sloppy fielding early to get the victory on a day the Astros made a pair of important trades.
2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available
2022 NBA free agency is in full swing and plenty of deals have already been signed. Here are the top players still available to be signed.
NFL camps begin for 32 HBCU players
Former Virginia State and CIAA standout Trenton Cannon (#23) is shown here Monday in the Tennessee Titans' camp. Cannon is one of the 23 veterans amongst 32 HBCU products in NFL camps. The post NFL camps begin for 32 HBCU players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
