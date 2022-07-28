A local girl is spreading kindness across her Tri-State Town

It's not Quincy either, but I'll give ya a hint it's sort of in between Quincy and Chicago. Realtor put their heads (and experts) together to come up with the top ten cities in the USA to live in in 2022 and Naperville made the list. They looked at 50 factors including economics, housing, transportation, infrastructure, education, and health care. Coming in on the list at number four, Naperville has so much to offer families and singles. On average a home in Naperville cost about $365,000 which isn't bad considering you are right outside a major city.

5 DAYS AGO