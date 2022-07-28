A local girl is spreading kindness across her Tri-State Town

101theeagle.com
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
This Elsberry, Missouri Mansion Also Includes Underground Caves
Do you love mansions? Who doesn't? What about highway 79? I have found a mansion in Elsberry, Missouri that checks those boxes plus includes underground caves. This very unique property in or near Elsberry doesn't include a lot of inside pictures likely because what makes it unique lies underground. It's 2662 N Highway 79 in Elsberry. It's a 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom estate that has space above and below ground. The listing on Realtor shows you what lies beneath.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department Blotter for July 30, 2022
Aldo E Vahle, 49, 1809 N 5th St, DUI and Operating Uninsured at N 20th St and Broadway St on 07/09/2022. Cash 182. Pamela J Mester, 63, 706 Jefferson St, Retail Theft at 1400 Harrison St. NTA 168. Samantha J Durst, 51, 818 N 8th St, Apt 108, DUI and...
This Cabin Between Hull & Kinderhook Sits Next to a Cozy Creek
Are you interested in a brief stay-cation? I found an option in our neck of the woods quite literally. It's a small cabin located between Hull and Kinderhook, Illinois that's situated next to a small creek. This is a fun little cabin I found on Airbnb hosted by Shiana. Here's...
Driver hurt after train hits tanker in Mexico
A Belleville, Illinois, man was hurt after a slow-moving train hit a semi-truck tanker in Mexico over the weekend. The post Driver hurt after train hits tanker in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for July 29, 2022
Shanice Crider, 30, Jeayna Crider, 24, and Dayonna Tyler, 29, all of Quincy, for Trespassing at 701 North 8th Lincoln Jackson Pool. Tyler was also charged with Vandalism. All were released on NTA. 131. Brenda French, 53, Quincy, for Failure to Yield at 17th Harrison on 7/28/22. PTC 121. Somiouth...
Spirit Halloween To Open At New Quincy Location for 2022 Season
With less than 100 days until Halloween one of the biggest Halloween stores announced its new location in Quincy. Last year the Halloween store was located inside the Quincy Town Center in the former Dress Barn store. Just announced on the Spirit Halloween "find a store" page, that they have found a new one for 2022. They will be located in the former Petco store located at 405 North 32rd Street. It looks like too, according to the website, they plan on opening on August 19.
One Illinois City Was Named Best Place to Live – It’s Not Chicago
It's not Quincy either, but I'll give ya a hint it's sort of in between Quincy and Chicago. Realtor put their heads (and experts) together to come up with the top ten cities in the USA to live in in 2022 and Naperville made the list. They looked at 50 factors including economics, housing, transportation, infrastructure, education, and health care. Coming in on the list at number four, Naperville has so much to offer families and singles. On average a home in Naperville cost about $365,000 which isn't bad considering you are right outside a major city.
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash
Illinois State Police report a fatal motorcycle crash in Calhoun County over the weekend. The driver of the bike crashed on southbound Illinois Route 100 near North Michael Road just after 4pm Saturday while riding with other motorcycles. No other bikes or drivers were involved. The operator died at the scene.
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years old
Graceland, aka Ross House and John Clark House, Mexico, Missouri.Jerrye & Roy Klotz MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historical Ross House (referred to as the Graceland Mansion) in Audrain County is owned by the Audrain County Historical Society and houses its office and museums. Architecturally, it is a two-story dwelling in Classical Revival with Italianate-style elements.
abc17news.com
Prosecutors push back on tire track ID challenge in Addie appeal
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The Attorney General's Office defended the testimony a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator gave that matched tire treads found at a murder scene to the suspect's car. Assistant Attorney General Evan Buchheim wrote that the identification Trooper Jason Crafton made in James Addie's case properly...
khqa.com
Man suspected of stealing trailer, UTV and ATV arrested
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV who was wanted by the McDonough County Sheriff's office since May has been arrested. Kyle E. Sebree, 30, of Delavan, Ill., was arrested in Shannon County, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 27. Sebree...
Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico Public Safety Officer is in the hospital after being ran over by a car early Saturday morning. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Monroe at Casey's General store when an officer found 30-year-old DeMarko T. Walls passed out inside a 2014 Ford. The officer was checking on The post Officer in the hospital after being hit by vehicle in Mexico early Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Mexico man charged after running over officer with vehicle
MEXICO — A man was charged with DWI With Serious Physical Injury to a law enforcement officer after running over an officer with his vehicle early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the Mexico Public Safety Department, an officer responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of West Monroe at 2:57 a.m. in reference to a person who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
My List of the things I would do for Quincy if I won the Lottery
The mega millions lottery is all the way past $1 BILLION and with the next drawing happening this Friday, we only have a day to dream about what we would spend the winnings on, here is my list of things I would do for the city of Quincy if I won the upcoming mega millions drawing.
Remembering Hannibal’s Riverfront Amphitheater Down By the River
For many, it will remain the one place where some of the best concerts in tri-state history happened. It's no longer there, but there's drone video that shows the Hannibal Riverfront Amphitheater when it was still down by the river. As I've shared before, the Hannibal Riverfront Amphitheater was the...
Sadly the Quincy area is 90 miles North of the Great Loop
The Great loop would be GREAT to be a part of but sadly for us in the Quincy/Hannibal area we are just 90 miles too far north up the Mississippi River...So what is the Great Loop and how would it benefit us if we were in it?. The Great Loop...
What You Need To Know About This Weekends Hannibal BBQ Fest
The 3rd Annual Hannibal BBQ Fest is this weekend (July 22 and 23) and here is everything you need to know. Tickets are no longer available to buy online, however, you can stop by Heartland Body & Towing to purchase tickets. There will be a limited amount of tickets available at the gate both Friday and Saturday night, but once those are gone that's it.
