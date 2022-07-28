Make your range sessions more productive with the GPOD

golf.com
Related
Golf.com
Effortlessly smooth out your swing with Lag Shot swing trainers
Lag is one of the most commonly used “buzzwords” on the driving range, but very few people can actually produce it. Cameron Champ, Sergio Garcia, and Ben Hogan are prime examples. To improve your swing, try to emulate the common moves of these silky swings. Here are three...
Golf.com
Beloved Birdie Juice script rope hats are back in fresh colors
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Keep your phone safe and accessible with the Phone Caddy
Where do you put your phone while you’re golfing?. In a perfect world, our phones are out of sight, out of mind so we can all enjoy the game we love. Unfortunately, the world gets in our way, and very few people are provided the luxury of leaving their phone at home.
Golf.com
This colorful rangefinder is as fashionable as it is functional — and it’s on sale
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com
Get your short game dialed from anywhere with this pop-up practice net
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
GOLF・
Golf.com
RoboTest: Do rusty wedges actually give you more spin? We found out
Not all wedges are created equal. We’re not talking about groove technology or grinds, but rather the more subtle options available — like the ability to choose between plated and non-plated heads. If you’ve never heard the terms “plated” and “non-plated” before, here’s a quick explainer: a large...
Golf.com
The hilarious story behind how Tony Finau marks his golf balls
When it comes to his kids, Tony Finau doesn’t play favorites off the course. But on the course? That’s an entirely different story. As Finau was wrapping his second consecutive PGA Tour win on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, cameras zoomed in to reveal the initials “SF” on his golf ball. While some pros mark their ball with dots or lines, Finau prefers to keep it in the family.
GOLF・
Golf.com
PGA Tour announces schedule, purse jump and location changes for 2023
The PGA Tour is ready to start talking about 2023, finalizing its full schedule of 47 events for the 2022-23 season and announcing changes to the FedEx Cup and massive purse increases to go along with them. The changes really begin in Hawaii, the unofficial start to the season, when...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best (& Most Affordable) Alternatives to the TikTok-Famous Caruso Couch
Click here to read the full article. Shopping for a great couch is honestly one of the most taxing things we’ve tried to do during quarantine. You can only read so many best-of lists looking for the perfect sectional or sleeper sofa before your brain starts to feel like it’s melting. We think videos and reviews from real people, friends, and families are the best ways to scout out an investment like a new couch, and thanks to seeing it in tons of videos on TikTok, we’re now obsessed with getting our hands on a Caruso sleeper sofa sectional. It’s...
WESN Microblade is the perfect EDC carry
If you are searching for an everyday carry pocketknife you might be interested in the range of WESN EDC Microblades available to purchase in a selection of different finishes including Titanium, Black and more. Combined with the custom-made Microblade sheath the small knife features a blade length of 1.5 inches or 3.8 cm and is perfect to slip into your jacket or gadget bag. The blade is constructed from D2 tool-grade steel and the handle from Grade 5 Titanium Scales or w/ or w/o a single G10 side. Complete with pocket clip and land yard hole the Microblade is a perfect EDC carry.
Comfort, style, or function? Dressing four different bodies
From layering up to formula dressing, four people with different needs share their process for picking an outfit each morning
hunker.com
This DIYer Upcycled a Nightstand Using Popsicle Sticks
Do you remember the thrill of building houses out of popsicle sticks as a child? (Or as an adult — we won't judge!) Stacking the sticks evenly and securing them with Elmer's glue before adding all of your favorite paint colors was an after-school activity for the books. TikToker @fixitsimone has brought that nostalgia to their latest DIY project. The creator upcycled an old nightstand into a brand new one by using — you guessed it — popsicle sticks.
Comments / 0