Gardiner healthy for Hurricanes after not playing last season

The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
NHL
Flyers bring in Tortorella following disappointing season
Also acquire defenseman DeAngelo, sign forward Deslauriers after finishing last in Metropolitan. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:. 2021-22 season: 25-46-11, eighth in Metropolitan Division;...
NHL
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
Detroit Red Wings prospect Marco Kasper reflects on growth, eyes future
DETROIT -- Marco Kasper knew that if he was ever going to reach his goal of becoming a professional hockey player, he would need to step out of his comfort zone. So as a 16-year-old, Kasper left his native Austria to play for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Success Is Good Business For NHL
Even as the playoff losses continue to mount, interest in the Maple Leafs only continues to grow. Every regular season game feels like life and death to the most diehard fans. Then when the playoffs arrive, fans come in with the hope that this is finally the year only to have their dreams dashed again by another painful defeat.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: RFAs, Klingberg & More
The Anaheim Ducks have certainly been busy over the past couple of weeks. Even after making a pair of marquee signings on Day 1 of Free Agent Frenzy, general manager Pat Verbeek was far from finished. Ducks Sign 2022 First-Round Picks to ELCs. The Ducks now have both of their...
The Hockey Writers
History of Stanley Cup Winners That Changed Coaches Midseason
NHL teams change head coaches more frequently and with more success than in any other professional sport. The strategy of a coaching change reached extreme levels when 12 of the (then) 31 teams in the NHL changed coaches between April 2018 and February 2019. It led to great success in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and Dominique Ducharme of the Montreal Canadiens took over midseason and turned their respective teams into Stanley Cup runner-ups.
NHL
Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'
After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Puljujärvi, Murray, Marner & Mete
Third, I’ll share notes about newcomer to the team Victor Mete’s friendship with Mitch Marner. Finally, I’ll share what I’ve been seeing as the narrative this offseason and compare it to the similar narrative that was going on just prior to the 2021-22 regular season. Item...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
Yardbarker
2022 Springfield Thunderbirds Offseason Player Tracker
After opting out of the 2021 AHL season during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Springfield Thunderbirds came back in 2021-22 looking to make its first postseason appearance in franchise history. The T-Birds took care of business during the regular season, finishing second in the Atlantic Division with a 43-24-9 record, 95 points, and a .625 points percentage. Springfield had clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time, but the mission didn’t end there for head coach Drew Bannister and company.
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Yardbarker
Panthers Get Extra Veteran Depth with Del Zotto Signing
The Florida Panthers entered free agency expecting to add very little as they were $3 million over the cap. However, the team managed to walk away with a surprisingly decent haul, making arguably the blockbuster trade of the offseason with the acquisition of forward Matthew Tkachuk. Apart from that, they...
NHL
Q&A Highlights: Josh Anderson
MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson is making the most of his summer. From bringing home silver with Team Canada at the World Championship in Finland, to traveling south to Italy with his girlfriend for some well-deserved time off, and meeting legendary F1 driver Fernando Alonso, the Canadiens forward certainly knows how to take advantage of the offseason.
NHL
Wild prospect Faber seeks more gold at World Junior Championship
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Brock Faber has the perfect background to play for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton from Aug. 9-20. When the United States held a Zoom call to prepare for the National Junior Evaluation Camp at USA Hockey Arena ahead of the tournament, coach Nate Leaman couldn't help but notice what was hanging on the wall behind Faber.
NHL
Bruins mourn death of Boston legend Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame member who led Celtics to 11 championships died Sunday. The sports world mourned the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell on Sunday. During his 13 years in Boston, Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships. The last two titles he won while also serving as the NBA's first Black coach.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete Reunited with Old Friend Mitch Marner
On day two of free agency, the Maple Leafs added another young player who’s been kicking around the NHL for quite a while but without lasting success – that’s Victor Mete. On that day, general manager Kyle Dubas signed two defensemen in one sweep. One was the 35-year-old Jordie Benn and the other was the 24-year-old Mete. Both signed on for one-year league-minimum $750,000 contracts.
NHL
McGroarty impresses Jets with maturity, intangibles
Forward who was No. 14 pick in 2022 NHL Draft 'plays game hard,' GM says. When Rutger McGroarty walked into his interview with the Winnipeg Jets before the 2022 NHL Draft, he knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish. "For me, I really take pride in being a mature kid...
NHL
Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, August 5
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5 at www.Ticketmaster.com. The 2022-23 Lightning regular season is presented by AdventHealth. Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday,...
