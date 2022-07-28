McDowell County authorities charge man after "horrific assault" at assisted living home

wcti12.com
Marion woman faces meth charges
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
my40.tv
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
WBTV
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75k bond
Deputies' use of deadly force in fatal Boone standoff, ambush was 'justified', DA says
BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on April 28, 2021, turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, after two of their own died in the line of duty. Officials said two other victims and the suspect were also found dead. (Warning: Story contains...
Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student
WYFF4.com
Deputies send out alert for missing pregnant Mitchell County woman, boyfriend
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. — An alert went out Monday evening after the family of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend said they haven't seen the couple for three days. The sheriff's office in Mitchell County, North Carolina, said in a Facebook post that Ashley Nicole Wyatt, 28, and her boyfriend, Dalton Wise, were last seen Friday. No age or photo was given for Wise.
Family of man killed by former Concord officer say his death was a homicide
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday. Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to...
wataugaonline.com
Arrest made in Greenway robbery & assault case
A man wanted for attempted robbery and assault on the Boone Greenway Trail has been arrested in Lincolnton. According to the Boone Police Department, on July 31st, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of Attempted Robbery, two counts of Assault, and one count of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Boone Greenway Trail on July 26th, 2022. In addition to the Robbery warrants, Perez had a probation post-release warrant and had also removed his electronic monitoring device.
WBTV
Police: 19-year-old found dead of gunshot wound in Monroe park
Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. A Lancaster School board member being investigated for claims of a hostile work environment has been exonerated. CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Twenty-four hours...
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
A 25-year-old woman is dead following a collision over the weekend near Morganton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
49-year-old man shot during robbery in Belmont community, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street. Neighbors said the home is an Airbnb. The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported...
1 dead following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
fox46.com
Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
Highway Patrol: 1 person dead after tractor-trailer collides with man
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died after a tractor-trailer collided with a worker at a processing plant. According to a release sent Monday, troopers responded to a call Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road in Iredell County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
