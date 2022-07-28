therockwalltimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Trailer Starts Three Fires in KaufmanLarry LeaseKaufman County, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Related
Here are 5 new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood areas of Dallas
The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened an East Dallas location at the Casa Linda Plaza on July 14. (Courtesy Road Goat) From burgers to dumplings, here are five new restaurants now open or coming soon to the Lake Highlands and Lakewood-areas of Dallas. 1. The Rodeo Goat Ice House opened...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe
People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19.tv
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
Changes for Rockwall on the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
point2homes.com
5708 Settlement Way 12R1, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070
Custom dream home on the 17th Green of the TPC Craig Ranch golf course! 17 Green offers lock & leave lifestyle w every modern convenience. Transitional style modern open floorplan w large living spaces, gorgeous fixtures & finishes, immaculate attention to detail everywhere you look. Relax on 1st floor patio w built in grill & fireplace, or enjoy the panoramic course views from 2nd floor balcony. HOA spares no expense in handling all exterior maintenance incl. landscaping. Waived $35K club initiation fee to TPC Craig Ranch, home of the 2021-2026 AT&T Byron Nelson. Private office & guest bedroom downstairs, along w full bath & utility room w built in dog kennel & sink. Upstairs find huge master w dreamy ensuite, 2 bedrooms w ensuites, & large game room area ft wet bar & gorgeous built ins. Exquisite features incl. private elevator, attached 2 car garage & bonus golf cart garage. One of a kind luxury country club lifestyle in the heart of McKinney, an experience that is second to none.
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
Thrillist
This Boutique Hotel Is a Meat Lover’s Dream
Fort Worth, Texas, gets its nickname Cowtown for the obvious reason: its long history with cowboys and cattle. Historically speaking, the city has been a hub of Texas Longhorn cattle trading and still champions its Western heritage. If you’re a meat lover, like myself, you’ll want to check in and never check out of Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel situated in the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The hotel is a nod to the OG drover, a name for a cowboy or cowgirl who transported cattle by foot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomadlawyer.org
Allen: 5 places you shouldn’t miss while in Allen, Texas
Allen is located in Collin County, Texas. It is a suburb of Dallas. Allen is approximately twenty miles north from downtown Dallas. It is part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan region. The city was originally established as a railroad hub, but it is now a vibrant hub in northern Texas.
At Home Opens Three New Stores in July
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, opened three new home décor stores in July, bringing the store count to 255. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005892/en/ At Home opens three new stores in July. (Photo: Business Wire)
navarrocountygazette.com
New Noise Ordinance Passed For Downtown Corsicana
A new noise ordinance was adopted for Downtown Corsicana last week as because the previous city ordinance did not allow outdoor music after 7 p.m. The new ordinance will support a growing downtown in order to encourage a vibrant nightlife, while also supporting the quality of life for downtown residents.
Gone! The Top 10 Abandoned Places In Texas!
If you drive around Texas you are destined to find something abandoned! Texas is so big that NOT everything is going to be occupied and if something is left alone it will probably be abandoned and maybe forgotten. So, when this VIDEO jumped into my recommendation feed I just had to share what they are calling the Top 10 Abandoned Places in Texas! Are these the Top 10 abandoned places? Which places would you add to the list? I'm sure there are many more here in Texas.
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
dmagazine.com
How to Plan a Drought-Tolerant Yard in North Texas
After almost two months without any measurable rain in Dallas, there’s no doubt your yard is looking, well, crunchy. And while you can jealously covet your neighbor’s lush lawn—and wonder what kind of deal they made with the devil at the crossroads of, say, LBJ Freeway and Central Expressway—that won’t save that yellowing potential brush fire outside your house.
Fast Casual
Salad and Go expands North Texas footprint
Phoenix-based Salad and Go is opening three locations within the next month in the Dallas-Fort Worth markets of Arlington and Rowlett, bringing its Texas store count to nearly 20. The first of two Arlington locations opens Friday at 938 North Cooper St., and the second store is expected to open...
Maryland Daily Record
Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
therockwalltimes
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!http://www.therockwalltimes.com
Comments / 0