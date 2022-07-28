Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash

quickcountry.com
Related
Olmsted County Inmate Accused of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Olmsted County Detention Center is accused of defrauding the county out of over $400 through a forged check. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said 33-year-old Chrysten Donely deposited a $437.21 check into her account last month. Investigators examined a copy of the check and found it had several misspellings.
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe Weather Possible in SE Minnesota Sunday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather on back-to-back weekends. The Storm Prediction Center places all of Olmsted, Dodge and Wabasha Counties along with northwestern Fillmore County, most of Mower County and western Winona County in a level two risk for severe weather Sunday evening. The main threat window is from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Rochester Motorcyclist Hurt Trying to Avoid Deer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester motorcyclist suffered a serious but non-life-threatening leg injury after he tried to avoid striking a deer in rural western Rochester early Thursday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the 52-year-old man was traveling west on Salem Rd. Southwest when a deer jumped...
Deer Hunt Announced for Rochester Parks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester bowhunters will have a chance to bow hunt this fall at nearly a dozen locations in their own backyard. A news release sent out Monday indicates the City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and the Rochester Archery Club will put on a controlled bow hunt for deer at 11 parks across the med city from Sept. 17 through Dec. 31. Officials say the hunt is in response to increasing public concerns about Rochester’s urban deer population, saying there were over 200 deer-related vehicle accidents reported in the city last year.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest Warrant Issued for 2021 Rochester Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a St. Paul man in connection with a 2021 smash-and-grab burglary at a Rochester business. The warrant filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday identifies 41-year-old Richard Holston was one of three people who smashed out the window...
Rochester Man Arrested for Threatening Parents, Assaulting Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly threatening his parents and assaulting a police officer Thursday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to a threat call at a residence in the 2,000 block of High Top Place Northeast shortly before 6 p.m. Moilanen says 22-year-old Sean OGrady was threatening his parents to the point where they feared for their safety.
Check Out The Most Scrumptious and Unhealthiest Meal in Minnesota
You know those days when you just want to devour comfort food? Or a plate of greasy, amazing hashbrowns with a side of bacon and eggs...and biscuits and gravy? You don't always want to make that food yourself in your own kitchen so we hop in our cars (or order on our phones) and order some food on a menu that is more on the unhealthy side. But, what's the most unhealthy place and menu item to order in Minnesota? Eat This Not That did some research and actually has that answer for all of us...and for Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and every single state in the United States.
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Announcing: Where to Vote in Rochester and Olmsted County
Do you know where to vote Tuesday, August 9, 2022?. That day is a special election day for Minnesota's Congressional District 1 seat and Minnesota's primary election for candidates looking to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Some polling places have changed in the City of...
Popular Rochester Opinion: Are People Lazy For Using Grocery Pickup?
A post on Spotted In Rochester brought up a long wait the person had at a Rochester, Minnesota store and called out the management team. First, let's be clear, this isn't a bash-Walmart post, this is a post wondering...is it really lazy to use Grocery Pickup?. The response was mixed,...
New Bishop Installed For Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester was officially installed during a ceremony in Rochester this morning. The ticketed event took place at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Rochester as Bishop Robert E. Barron officially succeeded now retired Bishop John Quinn. Barron was appointed to the leadership position by Pope Francis last month.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Roll Up Your Sleeves! Urgent Need for Blood in Rochester
Four months ago, I rolled up my sleeve and turned my head away as my blood filled up a bag that would go to someone else who needed it to survive in Southeast Minnesota. Unfortunately, more than just my blood is needed and Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota just sent out an urgent message asking for everyone to help.
New Discount Store Opening This Weekend In Rochester
If you love finding amazing deals at stores, there is a new place that is opening up this weekend in Rochester, Minnesota that you will want to check out! Based on the photos and info I found, they will be selling a huge variety of items at massive discounts. If you love thrifting, there's a somewhat secret thrifting spot in Minnesota that you might love too! I've got those details below also in case you want to check it out.
Rochester Dog Has Been Waiting for Forever Family the Longest
As a sucker for animals, I love to feature special animals when I get the chance who need help finding a forever family. I've written about cats who need help finding a home in the past but today it's all about a dog I've met at Paws and Claws here in Rochester, Minnesota.
You Must See the 5 New Unique and Delicious Thursdays Downtown Vendors
Thursdays Downtown is here again and there are five new vendors with stuff like you've never seen before. Including jewelry made from sweet potatoes!. Paper crane jewelry that's as unique as the friends you'll buy it for (or yourself!). Lots of colors and patterns, all coated in a resin so it's going to last. This jewelry will get everyone talking. See them July 21st and August 18th in booth R15.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0