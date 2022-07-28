The Brooklyn Public Library Celebrates 125th Birthday with First-Ever Cakemobile

bkreader.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bkreader.com
Queer and Trans Youth Elevate Their Creative Sides at QT Art Camp’s Free Workshops
QT Art Camp is a Brooklyn-based organization for trans and queer youth to participate in workshops and mentorships with adult trans and queer artists, to develop new skills, learn ways to express themselves through visual arts and dance, and foster community. During the workshops they will work with NYC-based artists,...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Gardens Residents Rally Against ‘Astounding’ and Unsanitary Living Conditions
Residents and elected leaders were calling out what they described as “decrepit,” and “astounding” and “despicable” living conditions at the Flatbush Gardens housing complex on Thursday. Scores of Flatbush Gardens residents made their voices heard outside the apartment complex’s management office, braving the punishing...
bkreader.com
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was clinging to life early Saturday after he was repeatedly shot during a Brooklyn carjacking, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Comments / 0