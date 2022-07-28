Caledonia Woman Injured in Houston County Crash

therockofrochester.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
Alma man survives SUV rollover crash with serious injuries
MONDOVI, Wis. (WKBT) — An Alma man survived a rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi that left him with serious injuries. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 6:05 a.m. of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 37. According to law enforcement, 21-year-old Bradley Wirtala lost control at a corner of the road, driving into a ditch and rolling over several times. Wirtala’s vehicle hit trees along the way, coming to a stop near a river.
1 airlifted after single-vehicle rollover in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Cresco man was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted from the scene following a crash this weekend. The sheriff’s office said Leighton Gaul, 27, of Cresco, was driving a 1995 Chevy 2500 in the area of County Rd. A18 and W20 when it went off the road and rolled.
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
One person hurt after vehicle fire in Vernon County
TOWN OF COON, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 29 around 5:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle on fire on County Road B near Olson Lane in the Town of Coon. The vehicle driven by a 37-year-old man was hauling a camper southbound on County Road B when he saw flames coming from the underside of his vehicle’s hood.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Alert issued for RV travel trailer stolen from Westby
Vernon County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for a stolen RV travel trailer Monday.
Rochester Moped Driver Leads Police on Pursuit
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit while driving his moped. Lt. Frank Ohm says the incident began shortly after midnight on Sunday when an officer on patrol early was driving behind a moped with expired registration in the 300 block of 6th Ave. Southeast. Ohm said the officer activated his emergency lights but the moped continued north and hopped railroad tracks near Mayo Field before turning west on a bike path on the other side of the tracks.
Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash
Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured following a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Winona County Thursday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 23-year-old Alex Gurski was traveling east in Dakota when he left the road, entered the ditch and rolled near the Center St. overpass around 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Roundabout opens at Hwy. 61/43 in Winona
The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.
Lanes closures on Highway 61 in La Crescent start Monday
Starting Monday, multiple lanes on Highway 61 in La Crescent will be closed for the installation of a pedestrian bridge.
Olmsted County Inmate Accused of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Olmsted County Detention Center is accused of defrauding the county out of over $400 through a forged check. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said 33-year-old Chrysten Donely deposited a $437.21 check into her account last month. Investigators examined a copy of the check and found it had several misspellings.
Rochester Police Release Details on Armed Robbery that Preceded Officer Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department released details Monday about the armed robbery that was reported prior to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning. Lt. Frank Ohm says officers were called to the Domino's store on Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. Friday. The man who was later...
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
Man Charged for Biting Rochester Police Officer
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 39-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly violated protection orders and bit a Rochester Police officer. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday against Jarod Franke indicates he bit an officer who was trying to arrest him for violating an Order for Protection and a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. Police say the person with the orders against Franke reported he was texting and following her.
Houston County declares State of Emergency
Houston County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, July 26, at 9 a.m. at the historic county courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Chairman Greg Myhre led commissioners and the public in the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioners approved the July 26 meeting agenda with two changes, one to the consent agenda and one additional action item, the July 12 regular board meeting minutes and the July 19 workgroup session minutes.
Deer causes motorcycle crash that seriously injures Rochester man
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider was seriously injured overnight trying to avoid a deer. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 3:30 am Thursday in the 6000 block of Salem Road SW. A 52-year-old man from Rochester was riding a motorcycle west when a deer jumped out in front of him.
