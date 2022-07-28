Logitech G Aurora Collection G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse has contours for comfort & control

thegadgetflow.com
The top 10 smart home locks that actually secure your home
Your front door lock quietly guards your valuables and loved ones against thieves and criminals. So when shopping for smart home locks, you wonder which ones actually secure your home. As it turns out, plenty of smart locks have robust security features. We’re talking about anti-peep keypads, biometric sensors, and security cams. With features this high-tech, you can say goodbye to your traditional lock forever.
Stilform AEON everlasting pencil comes in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium options
Write, draw, and create like never before with the Stilform AEON everlasting pencil. Available in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium styles, it also comes with multiple magnetic writing tips. When you write with this pencil, you won’t encounter any smudges, and it has a completely waterproof design as well. Furthermore, the AEON is completely free of lead, safe for textiles, and long lasting. Simply switch the tips with the neodymium magnet—you can even alternate between the eternal metal tip and a graphite tip depending on your preference and needs. The eternal tip—made of natural and nontoxic tin—creates pencil-like marks that don’t fade or make a mess. However, you can still erase them if necessary. Additionally, the graphite tip gives you a conventional pencil experience with darker strokes that you can easily erase. Finally, there’s also a rubber stylus tip, and you can choose from walnut, ebony, or maple veneers.
Sea-Doo Switch fully configurable pontoon series can be customized to suit any activity
Take your on-water adventure with friends and family to new heights with the Sea-Doo Switch fully configurable pontoon series. This collection includes the Switch, Switch Sport, and Switch Cruise and offers a maximum passenger capacity of 9. Once you’ve chosen your desired pontoon, customize its size, color, length, and engine size. You can even add an array of extras like an upgraded audio system, heated grips, a cover, and a deck mat. Other add-ons include altering the number of seats required, amending storage solutions, and adding utilities (fire extinguisher, safety kit, etc.). Furthermore, the Sea-Doo Switch lineup includes 3 driving modes: Sport, ECO, and Cruise Control. Finally, the Switch Sport and Switch Cruise include a trailer and a Garmin 7″ touch screen GPS.
The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game draws inspiration from the digital version
Beat the digital version of Wordle every day? Then you need The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. Designed for anywhere from 2 to 4 players, this fun game draws its inspiration from the digital option. Best for ages 14 and up, it’s a fun game to play competitively with friends as you try and solve the Wordle. Rather than play once a day on your own, play over and over with friends! Simply take turns writing down a secret 5-letter word while the others try and guess it in the fewest tries. With dry-erase boards for guessing, this party game allows for unlimited play so you and friends or family can guess over and over. Moreover, you can play the classic version or choose from 3 variations: fast mode, timed mode, and team mode.
Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone takes incredible photos with the 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera
Capture every memory when you have the Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone. Designed with a 69.9 mm ultra-narrow body, it’s easy to hold in one hand so you can shoot on the go. Moreover, it gives you a professional feeling as well as a pro-quality result. In fact, the Leica optical lens delivers native dual image quality, 2 colors styles, all-weather shots, and authentic Leica images. Furthermore, it boasts an energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor that delivers dynamic performance. Crafted with simplicity in mind, this sophisticated-looking phone provides a 4,500 mAh large battery capacity as well as 67-watt charging. Additionally, the super bright 6.28″ display has a 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a 2,400 by 1,080 resolution. You’ll also enjoy the 419 PPI high pixel density, level 16,000 automatic dimming, 12-bit color depth, and 1,100-nit peak brightness.
BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank has a 6,000 mAh battery and compact design
Charge your devices on the go faster with the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank. Its 6,000 mAh battery features USB-C power delivery, offering fast, flexible charging. In fact, the entire device can charge your smartphone 1.5 times. Even better, you can use it to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. The USB-C PD port delivers up to 18 watts while the 2 USB-A Quick Charge Out ports feature the Quick Charge 3.0 Protocol. That way, you can power your devices when there’s no outlet in sight. Moreover, this gadget travels easily thanks to its lightweight, compact design; it fits easily in bags and pockets. And with its durability and FAA Carry-On compliance, you won’t have to worry about it during your flight. Get reliable power, anywhere, with this practical power bank.
Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds have an IPX8 rating and a 65-hour battery life
Lambda Tensorbook deep-learning laptop offers all the software tools & performance needed
Get the power you need for deep learning with the Lambda Tensorbook deep-learning laptop. Featuring a GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q 16GB GPU, it lets you run advanced machine learning software. It includes a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 64 GB of RAM to ensure it runs smoothly. Additionally, it has a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD and a 1 TB data drive for fast booting and a large storage capacity. Also, with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this deep-learning laptop gives you the power to run deep neural networks at maximum speed. Furthermore, powered by NVIDIA RTX 3080, it provides 6 times more performance for AI tasks than CPUs. Moreover, preinstalled with Ubuntu Linux, it’s compatible with major deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, cuDNN, CUDA, and more. Finally, use its HDMI 2.1 port to connect external monitors or TVs for others can see your work, too.
goBelt C1 super thin phone grip works as a kickstand and allows wireless charging
Enhance your smartphone and your everyday carry kit when you use the goBelt C1—a super thin 1 mm phone grip. With an incredibly thin design, it doesn’t add much bulk to your smartphone at all. In fact, it’s just about as thick as a credit card. It remains flat against your phone until you unfold it with a finger flip! Moreover, it works with any size and type of phone with its super strong 3M adhesive layer. Additionally, its bese-film helps it stay on nonstick surfaces, and it’s so slim that it even allows wireless charging. This easy-to-use gadget also works as a kick stand and provides you with a secure grip wherever you go and whenever you need to use your phone. Furthermore, choose from black and white color options depending on your aesthetic and phone case.
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Platform
Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. Then, the revamped GameCool 6 cooling system cools the CPU from all directions, using 3 different tactics. And with the 165 Hz display, you get stunning visuals. Meanwhile, the AirTrigger 6 uses ultrasonic sensors that support gestures for control that surpasses console-based gaming. Moreover, the massive 6,000 mAh battery charges from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes. And, about the camera, you can expect a triple rear camera system and a Sony IMX766 50 MP main camera. Finally, this phone has a futuristic style, combining geometric shapes with innovative technology.
Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear
Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable has a large 1.64″ always-on AMOLED screen
Glance at the 1.64-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable, and you’ll see everything you need. The 326 PPI AMOLED screen is larger than the previous model, and the metal body gives it a truly high-quality feel. Additionally, this gadget can monitor and track your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, and more via XDA. You’ll love to choose from more than 180 watch faces depending on your style. And its 117 sports modes include both outdoor and indoor activities. Furthermore, with built-in GPS, it also boasts 5 ATM water resistance for swimming in water shallower than 50 meters. With a 235 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 12 days, this gadget also offers NFC support for contactless payments. Finally, use it for camera control, smart notifications, and lost phone detection, too.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels have a 360° black finish
Get lighting that looks just as good off as it does on with the Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. These sleek triangles feature a 360° black finish. So when you switch them off, they appear as black triangles, similar to a modern work of art. What’s more, these unique lights come with everything you to need to install them in your home, including black mounting and power accessories. Moreover, they provide vibrant high-contrast RGB lighting animations once you switch them on. They have the same features as Nanoleaf’s Shapes Line, including effects like Rhythm Music, Touch, Screen Mirror, and more. Hang them in your office, living room, gaming area, or any room where you want to add a futuristic vibe. And, of course, they work with your favorite assistants—Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip & GameCool 6 thermal system
Game with the best of them when you have the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it provides incredible performance. In fact, it boasts speeds up to 3.2 GHz! Moreover, the GameCool 6 thermal system includes an optimized thermal design with AeroActive Cooler 6. This involves an AI-powered active cooling system, a Peltier cooling element, and additional surface cooling with a fan. Boasting a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display, it offers unparalleled visuals. Incredibly, the AirTrigger 6 system provides advanced controls and ultrasonic sensors for Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. Additionally, use the Armoury Crate performance manager app to tune your performance and control your CPU’s power. Furthermore, enjoy the dual front-facing stereo speakers, triple-camera system, mood-lighting presets, and more. Finally, the 6,000 mAh battery gives you hours of playtime.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser uses infrared automatic touchless technology
Using infrared smart technology, the HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser helps you stay healthy. With an automatic and touchless design, it dispenses hand sanitizer without you having to touch it. Furthermore, it offers a convenient design so you and others can maintain cleanliness. Easily mount it on a wall in your living or workspace. Alternatively, you can use the stand option for freestanding mode. With a compact design, it measures just 12.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches deep, and 5.5 inches wide. Moreover, it weighs only 3.1 pounds, making it easy to install anywhere. Ideal for anywhere from schools to offices and restrooms to restaurants, it can even rest on a countertop. Designed with a wide tray, it keeps spaces clean by preventing hand sanitizer from dripping on the floor.
Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece is a sophisticated luxury aviation worldtimer watch
Adorn your wrist with a touch of luxury when you wear the Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece. Boasting a minimalist yet vintage Dutch design, this watch takes on the world-timer and GMT wrist watch style. Unconventional at its core, it draws inspiration from geographic locations, travel, and classic timepieces. Powered by premium Swiss Soprod C125 automatic GMT movement, it has a creative hand in a 24-hour disk. So it looks and feels like a modern interpretation of a vintage world-timer. Additionally, with 200-meter water resistance, it also has a polished case and bracelet that looks great no matter where you go. With a unique sunburst brushed bezel, it also has a rotating 12-hour—or world-time—rotating internal bezel. This lets you track other time zones, and the colors indicate day and night.
