Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan cools and circulates the air in rooms as large as 400 square feet

HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer offers temperature control as well as high-speed airflow
Dry your hands in as few as 10 seconds with the HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer. Offering temperature-controlled high-speed airflow, this energy-efficient gadget lets you choose from high, mid, and low drying speeds. Plus, it offers an air flow rate of 26,000 FPM, which is 300 mph. With a heater function, it even prevents the air from being freezing cold in the winter. Moreover, with a removable lower drying tray, it prevents stains from messing up your walls. In fact, the removable water drain tray collects water so you can easily dispose of it. Designed with an air intake filter on the left side, it brings in fresh air rather than dirty air from underneath. Furthermore, its nonflammable ABS case material remains hygienic, and the interlocking automatic door design easily connects with the bathroom door, ensuring workers wash their hands before returning to the workplace.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase is made from renewable plant-based biomass
Have a positive impact on the environment with the hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase. Made from vegan leather, it’s a great alternative to leather luggage while offering plenty of durability and softness. It also has a soft raw cotton lining and padding in all the right places. Moreover, the hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase accommodates laptops up to 16″ with a neat fit. In fact, it measures 15.8” by 11” by 3.3” to provide ample room for your office accessories. Furthermore, this vegan briefcase features 1 large external zip pocket hidden underneath the large flap. It also includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. Finally, you’ll find a convenient strip to use as a grab handle or to attach it to your suitcase for traveling.
Sea-Doo Switch fully configurable pontoon series can be customized to suit any activity
Take your on-water adventure with friends and family to new heights with the Sea-Doo Switch fully configurable pontoon series. This collection includes the Switch, Switch Sport, and Switch Cruise and offers a maximum passenger capacity of 9. Once you’ve chosen your desired pontoon, customize its size, color, length, and engine size. You can even add an array of extras like an upgraded audio system, heated grips, a cover, and a deck mat. Other add-ons include altering the number of seats required, amending storage solutions, and adding utilities (fire extinguisher, safety kit, etc.). Furthermore, the Sea-Doo Switch lineup includes 3 driving modes: Sport, ECO, and Cruise Control. Finally, the Switch Sport and Switch Cruise include a trailer and a Garmin 7″ touch screen GPS.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch is crafted from grade 5 titanium and weighs 42 grams
Upgrade your wristwatch to the stunning Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch. Crafted entirely from grade 5 titanium, it’s extremely lightweight for maximum comfort. The durable, leather strap perfectly complements this material. All the while, the lean, minimalist silhouette makes it perfect for everyday wear. Furthermore, this hyper-modern watch offers an ambidextrous design combined with a streamlined shape for a head-turning design. In fact, with 31 jewels, it’s the perfect combination of simple and luxurious. It also includes an interactive time simulator. Moreover, the Ressence Type 8 is just as effective at night as it is during the day thanks to the extra-strong blue 100% Superluminova grade A. Overall, this self-winding watch offers a 36-hour power reserve and 28,800 vibrations per hour.
BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank has a 6,000 mAh battery and compact design
Charge your devices on the go faster with the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank. Its 6,000 mAh battery features USB-C power delivery, offering fast, flexible charging. In fact, the entire device can charge your smartphone 1.5 times. Even better, you can use it to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. The USB-C PD port delivers up to 18 watts while the 2 USB-A Quick Charge Out ports feature the Quick Charge 3.0 Protocol. That way, you can power your devices when there’s no outlet in sight. Moreover, this gadget travels easily thanks to its lightweight, compact design; it fits easily in bags and pockets. And with its durability and FAA Carry-On compliance, you won’t have to worry about it during your flight. Get reliable power, anywhere, with this practical power bank.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable has a large 1.64″ always-on AMOLED screen
Glance at the 1.64-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable, and you’ll see everything you need. The 326 PPI AMOLED screen is larger than the previous model, and the metal body gives it a truly high-quality feel. Additionally, this gadget can monitor and track your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, and more via XDA. You’ll love to choose from more than 180 watch faces depending on your style. And its 117 sports modes include both outdoor and indoor activities. Furthermore, with built-in GPS, it also boasts 5 ATM water resistance for swimming in water shallower than 50 meters. With a 235 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 12 days, this gadget also offers NFC support for contactless payments. Finally, use it for camera control, smart notifications, and lost phone detection, too.
NFL・
goBelt C1 super thin phone grip works as a kickstand and allows wireless charging
Enhance your smartphone and your everyday carry kit when you use the goBelt C1—a super thin 1 mm phone grip. With an incredibly thin design, it doesn’t add much bulk to your smartphone at all. In fact, it’s just about as thick as a credit card. It remains flat against your phone until you unfold it with a finger flip! Moreover, it works with any size and type of phone with its super strong 3M adhesive layer. Additionally, its bese-film helps it stay on nonstick surfaces, and it’s so slim that it even allows wireless charging. This easy-to-use gadget also works as a kick stand and provides you with a secure grip wherever you go and whenever you need to use your phone. Furthermore, choose from black and white color options depending on your aesthetic and phone case.
Stilform AEON everlasting pencil comes in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium options
Write, draw, and create like never before with the Stilform AEON everlasting pencil. Available in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium styles, it also comes with multiple magnetic writing tips. When you write with this pencil, you won’t encounter any smudges, and it has a completely waterproof design as well. Furthermore, the AEON is completely free of lead, safe for textiles, and long lasting. Simply switch the tips with the neodymium magnet—you can even alternate between the eternal metal tip and a graphite tip depending on your preference and needs. The eternal tip—made of natural and nontoxic tin—creates pencil-like marks that don’t fade or make a mess. However, you can still erase them if necessary. Additionally, the graphite tip gives you a conventional pencil experience with darker strokes that you can easily erase. Finally, there’s also a rubber stylus tip, and you can choose from walnut, ebony, or maple veneers.
Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear
Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece is a sophisticated luxury aviation worldtimer watch
Adorn your wrist with a touch of luxury when you wear the Batavi Geograaf mechanical timepiece. Boasting a minimalist yet vintage Dutch design, this watch takes on the world-timer and GMT wrist watch style. Unconventional at its core, it draws inspiration from geographic locations, travel, and classic timepieces. Powered by premium Swiss Soprod C125 automatic GMT movement, it has a creative hand in a 24-hour disk. So it looks and feels like a modern interpretation of a vintage world-timer. Additionally, with 200-meter water resistance, it also has a polished case and bracelet that looks great no matter where you go. With a unique sunburst brushed bezel, it also has a rotating 12-hour—or world-time—rotating internal bezel. This lets you track other time zones, and the colors indicate day and night.
John Candor León Leather Bag Collection includes 3 sleek styles with pragmatic features
Enjoy the versatile John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. This series includes The León Duffel, which is a classy bag that includes a Stash-n-Go Pouch. Made with full-grain leather, this 35-liter bag has hidden zippers and sleek accessories. Moreover, it includes a laptop pocket, trolley sleeve, quick-access pocket, mesh divider, and more. Its large clamshell opening makes it easy to reach everything inside. And top-access entry points let you grab what you need in an instant. Boasting quite a bit of storage space, it maintains a sleek carry-on size that measures 11″ tall, 21″ wide, and 9.6″ deep. Plus, the light weight of 3.4 pounds makes it easy to tote around. The Stash-n-Go Pouch works as a dopp kit or tech bag and holds up to 2.8 liters of gear. Finally, the León Briefcase offers looks and functionality with a 13.6-liter capacity, a large open pocket, and 17″ laptop storage.
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker doubles as a power bank with a USB-C charging port
Listen to music on the go and charge devices simultaneously with the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker. With an integrated USB-C charging port, it powers your phone, tablet, and other gadgets to double as a power bank. Moreover, this portable speaker is small enough to fit in your pocket. Or you can attach it to your bike, belt, and more with the integrated strap. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 also offers some enhanced features compared to the previous model. This includes a 1-watt power increase to 10 watts and a volume increase of 1.5 dB. Additionally, it uses Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and has a boasted range of up to 120′. You can also enjoy up to 12 hours of nonstop playtime indoors and outdoors.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W smartphone has a 50MP main camera as a result of a Leica collaboration
Take your best photos yet when you have the Xiaomi 12S Pro 120W smartphone. Created in collaboration with Leica, it boasts a Sony IMX707 50 MP wide-angle main camera for authentic Leica images. In fact, the Leica pro optical lens and native dual image quality give you incredible shots in all weather. It also has a 50 MP main portrait camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle main camera. Enjoy 2X optical zoom and 50 mm focal length. Moreover, its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor provides superior performance as well as low power consumption. Created for professional videography, it has a 6.73″ 2K AMOLED display that provides you with impressive visuals and a 3200 x 1440 resolution. It also offers 1,500 nits of brightness and 10-bit color depth. Furthermore, its surging P1 fast-charge chip provides a long battery life. Exuding simplicity and aesthetic design, this minimal smartphone is ideal for content creators.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
