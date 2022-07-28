Very little change in South Dakota crop conditions. Crops in South Dakota didn’t have much change in conditions over the last week. Farmer Stuart Samson of Eden tells Brownfield they’ve caught a few timely rain showers that brought some relief. “All in all, things are hanging in there pretty good,” he said. “Our wet spring is kind of carrying us right now. I think our subsoil is helping us hang in there.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 10 HOURS AGO