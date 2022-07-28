ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Missouri Soybean’s First Policy Coordinator

August 1, 2022 By Parker Schulte Filed Under: Spotlight on Soybeans. Liz Henderson is the Missouri Soybean Association’s first Policy Coordinator. In the newly created role, Henderson will work to enhance leadership, influence and overall industry relations. She says she looks forward to getting to know Missouri’s soybean growers and to determine what policy direction will benefit them the most.
Dryness a growing concern in Iowa

August 1, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. The latest weekly crop update for Iowa indicates concerns about dryness are increasing. The USDA says nearly half the state’s topsoil and subsoil moisture is considered short to very short. Crop conditions reflect the weather with corn considered...
Indiana farmers discuss issues with Duvall

A group of farmers in Indiana remains concerned about the lack of available workers. Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron says, “Everybody is having challenges and there’s no easy fix to it right now.”. Kron tells Brownfield his members had a chance to speak with American Farm Bureau...
Illinois farmer expecting average yields after dry growing season

Illinois farmer expecting average yields after dry growing season. An east central Illinois grain farmer says dry weather will likely keep his yields average at best this year. Bryan Severs of Potomac tells Brownfield his area is about 7 inches behind their average rainfall for this time of year, but...
Very little change in South Dakota crop conditions

Very little change in South Dakota crop conditions. Crops in South Dakota didn’t have much change in conditions over the last week. Farmer Stuart Samson of Eden tells Brownfield they’ve caught a few timely rain showers that brought some relief. “All in all, things are hanging in there pretty good,” he said. “Our wet spring is kind of carrying us right now. I think our subsoil is helping us hang in there.”
