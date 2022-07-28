Official: Michigan will face UNC in the Jumpman Invitational

247sports.com
Michigan State lands Top247 four-star LT Stanton Ramil
Michigan State has landed Top247 four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil over Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, and others. The 6-foot-7, 310 Alabaster (AL) Thompson product will project to left-tackle for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic at the next level. Ramil is Michigan State's highest-ranked offensive line commit of the Mel Tucker era. The importance of this commitment goes beyond the rankings, as the valuable combination of him projecting to the LT position, his prototypical NFL frame featuring a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and the talent & technique he currently possesses make him a major pick-up. Ramil also held offers from Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, and 30 others, but his relationship with Coach Kap seemed to put the Spartans over the top here.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
Stanton Ramil breaks down his commitment to Michigan State
Alabaster, (AL) four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil announced on social media that he was committing to Michigan State. Prior to his public announcement he spoke to Spartan Tailgate about his decision.
BREAKING: Michigan State men's basketball lands huge, five-star power forward commitment
Tom Izzo, Spartans land an instant-impact player...
Commitment Impact: Ramil is a Spartan, what does it mean for Spartans OL class
The 2023 Michigan State class got one of its most important commitments to date when four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil committed to Michigan State. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman to join the class, check out how many more linemen they hope to add and the names of the prospects that they are targeting.
