Michigan WR Darrius Clemons says freshmen can become ‘best trio in the country’

In a class that already features four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, Head Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans now add the third-best player in the country, big man Xavier Booker. Earlier this year, the 6'10 Booker took a huge jump in the recruiting rankings, going from number 91 to number four overall in his class at that point, yet it has been reported that Izzo has been in contact with him even before the leap.Booker is the first national top ten commit for the Spartans since Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2017. The Indiana product at first glance seems to be...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO