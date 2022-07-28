Michigan WR Darrius Clemons says freshmen can become ‘best trio in the country’

247sports.com
Related
Maize n Brew
Daily Brews: Survey finds Michigan is not a top-15 college football brand
The Michigan Wolverines are the winningest team in the history of college football. Tradition and legacy live through the walls of Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor. But how much does all that really matter to a high school football player?. Official Visit tackled trying to figure this out. They polled...
Jim Harbaugh Has Clear Message For Ohio State This Year
Jim Harbaugh is feeling confident in his team heading into the 2022 season. After all, the Wolverines just won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season and it came after they finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first win over its nemesis in a decade.
Michigan State lands Top247 four-star LT Stanton Ramil
Michigan State has landed Top247 four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil over Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, and others. The 6-foot-7, 310 Alabaster (AL) Thompson product will project to left-tackle for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic at the next level. Ramil is Michigan State's highest-ranked offensive line commit of the Mel Tucker era. The importance of this commitment goes beyond the rankings, as the valuable combination of him projecting to the LT position, his prototypical NFL frame featuring a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and the talent & technique he currently possesses make him a major pick-up. Ramil also held offers from Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, and 30 others, but his relationship with Coach Kap seemed to put the Spartans over the top here.
U of M’s Mazi Smith ready to be ‘best player he can’ this season
There are still a lot of questions to be answered about Michigan's defense this year and how they'll step up without NFL draft picks Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Izzo Lands Top Talent, Tom Tests Harbaugh, and Lions Training Camp Begins
On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and his son and Central Michigan Football coach Cody Crawford to discuss basketball 5-star Xavier Booker’s commitment
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history
Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
Crystal Ball: Michigan State basketball now on a roll
A 2023 Four-Star prospect is trending towards MSU. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commitment Impact: Ramil is a Spartan, what does it mean for Spartans OL class
The 2023 Michigan State class got one of its most important commitments to date when four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil committed to Michigan State. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman to join the class, check out how many more linemen they hope to add and the names of the prospects that they are targeting.
2023 5-star power forward Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State
In a class that already features four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, Head Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans now add the third-best player in the country, big man Xavier Booker. Earlier this year, the 6'10 Booker took a huge jump in the recruiting rankings, going from number 91 to number four overall in his class at that point, yet it has been reported that Izzo has been in contact with him even before the leap.Booker is the first national top ten commit for the Spartans since Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2017. The Indiana product at first glance seems to be...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night
Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey leaving Detroit's WDIV-TV after 20 years
Like a hot and humid Detroit day, the weather team at Local 4 News is experiencing another change in the forecast. Local 4 News meteorologist Andrew Humphrey is leaving the station "to explore new opportunities," WDIV-TV (Channel 4) revealed Tuesday. ...
MetroTimes
The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Detroit has a culture all its own and when it comes to its dining scene, there are a few places that really help shape Detroit’s culture. Detroiters know that the city may be most known for coney dogs and Better Made chips, but when it comes to food, the place we call home has so much more to offer.
Cedar Point Ride Operator Assaulted by Michigan Man Over Seatbelt Misunderstanding
A Michigan man is accused of punching an employee operating a rollercoaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The man accused of the assault is 18-year-old Dean Graff of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Graff is accused of punching the rollercoaster operator eight or nine times in the head, according to witnesses who saw the altercation unfold. The altercation only ended when bystanders intervened.
Neighbors frustrated with new GM battery plant
While many are excited for the new General Motors battery plant, those who must live next door to it aren’t exactly thrilled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
11-year-old girl dies after falling off inflatable tube, getting struck by boat on Michigan lake
HILLSDALE, Mich. – An 11-year-old girl died this week after she fell off of an inflatable tube into a Michigan lake and was struck by a boat driven by a lifeguard who didn’t realize she had fallen into the water, officials said. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
cleveland19.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Black River, Elyria police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Detroit, MI man was found dead in the Black River Wednesday morning. According to Elyria police, a person spotted the body around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the East Bridge Street bridge. The Elyria Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered the body and the victim...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
WILX-TV
Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe distracted driving played a role in a fatal Wednesday crash. According to authorities, the collision happened on I-94 near Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Pittsfield Township just before 5:45 p.m. Police said a 29-year-old driver from Rives Junction struck a vehicle that had slowed down for traffic. The at-fault vehicle rolled and struck two other vehicles.
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0