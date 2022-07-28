ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan WR Darrius Clemons says freshmen can become ‘best trio in the country’

By Alejandro Zuniga
 4 days ago
247sports.com

The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Clear Message For Ohio State This Year

Jim Harbaugh is feeling confident in his team heading into the 2022 season. After all, the Wolverines just won their first Big Ten title since 2003 last season and it came after they finally took down the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was Michigan's first win over its nemesis in a decade.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Michigan State lands Top247 four-star LT Stanton Ramil

Michigan State has landed Top247 four-star offensive tackle Stanton Ramil over Tennessee, Penn State, Auburn, and others. The 6-foot-7, 310 Alabaster (AL) Thompson product will project to left-tackle for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic at the next level. Ramil is Michigan State's highest-ranked offensive line commit of the Mel Tucker era. The importance of this commitment goes beyond the rankings, as the valuable combination of him projecting to the LT position, his prototypical NFL frame featuring a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and the talent & technique he currently possesses make him a major pick-up. Ramil also held offers from Clemson, LSU, Ole Miss, and 30 others, but his relationship with Coach Kap seemed to put the Spartans over the top here.
EAST LANSING, MI
State
Michigan State
Michigan Football
Michigan College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Sports
Mackinac Island, MI
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Michigan State men's basketball history

Two national championships, a runner-up finish, and 10 Final Four appearances. Michigan State is rightfully categorized as one of the perennially elite programs in college basketball history. Having great coaches like Forddy Anderson, Jud Heathcote, and Tom Izzo helps. So do great players — like the 20 best players in Michigan State players listed in chronological order below.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

2023 5-star power forward Xavier Booker commits to Michigan State

In a class that already features four-star point guard Jeremy Fears, Head Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans now add the third-best player in the country, big man Xavier Booker. Earlier this year, the 6'10 Booker took a huge jump in the recruiting rankings, going from number 91 to number four overall in his class at that point, yet it has been reported that Izzo has been in contact with him even before the leap.Booker is the first national top ten commit for the Spartans since Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2017. The Indiana product at first glance seems to be...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football player killed in drive-by shooting on Friday night

Tragic news to report in the college football world this weekend, as Davenport University DL EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Friday night. Cobb was a Detroit native who had played for Davenport, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 3 years.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Cedar Point Ride Operator Assaulted by Michigan Man Over Seatbelt Misunderstanding

A Michigan man is accused of punching an employee operating a rollercoaster at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio. The man accused of the assault is 18-year-old Dean Graff of Lincoln Park, Michigan. Graff is accused of punching the rollercoaster operator eight or nine times in the head, according to witnesses who saw the altercation unfold. The altercation only ended when bystanders intervened.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
cleveland19.com

Missing Detroit man found dead in Black River, Elyria police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Detroit, MI man was found dead in the Black River Wednesday morning. According to Elyria police, a person spotted the body around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the East Bridge Street bridge. The Elyria Fire Department’s Water Rescue Team recovered the body and the victim...
ELYRIA, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’

DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
WILX-TV

Distracted driving believed to be factor in fatal I-94 crash

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe distracted driving played a role in a fatal Wednesday crash. According to authorities, the collision happened on I-94 near Ann Arbor-Saline Road in Pittsfield Township just before 5:45 p.m. Police said a 29-year-old driver from Rives Junction struck a vehicle that had slowed down for traffic. The at-fault vehicle rolled and struck two other vehicles.
RIVES JUNCTION, MI
