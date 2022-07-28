Mick Mulvaney, ex-White House acting chief of staff, testifies before the January 6 committee

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) have been quite outspoken on political violence as a threat to "our democracy." Both have tried to tie political violence to former President Donald Trump through the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021 (all the while seemingly ignoring the rioting, violence, and destruction from BLM and antifa in 2020). Yet, given their concerns about political violence, neither mentioned anything about the attack on their congressional colleague Lee Zeldin last week. It's been a week since the attack, and neither of them said anything on any of their Twitter accounts.

