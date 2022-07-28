Hollywood Minute: 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'

www.cnn.com
Cassian Andor comes of age in latest 'Star Wars' spin-off
Disney+ debuts its latest “Star Wars” series “Andor”. This latest show stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor as he first joins the fight against the Galactic Empire. The first three episodes of “Andor” start streaming on September 21.
'Andor' trailer explores origins of familiar 'Star Wars' heroes
Diego Luna, Forest Whitaker, Stellan Skarsgård and more lead the new Disney+ series that follows "Rogue One" hero Cassian Andor as he helps build the Rebel Alliance.
Hollywood Minute: 'The Princess' looks at Diana, media
A preview of the Diana documentary ‘The Princess,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ hits a major milestone. David Daniel has a look.
Chris Rock jokes he was 'smacked by Suge Smith' after Will Smith apology video
Chris Rock is still not saying how he feels about getting slapped by Will Smith, but he is still making passing jokes about the incident.
