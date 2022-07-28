CNN reporter breaks down unique nature of GDP decline

www.cnn.com
Paul Krugman on 'negativity bias' in economy coverage
“If you ask people ‘How is your financial situation?’ it’s pretty favorable,” Paul Krugman says. “If you ask them ‘How is the economy?’ they say ‘Oh, it’s terrible.’ That’s a media failing.”
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
CNN Exclusive: Russian officials requested adding convicted murderer to Griner/Whelan prisoner swap
Russian government officials requested that a former colonel from the country's domestic spy agency who was convicted of murder in Germany last year be included in the US' proposed swap of a notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, multiple sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
'Something has changed': Stelter on Trump and Fox relationship
CNN’s Brian Stelter asks his panelists about the shifting relationship between former President Donald Trump and Fox after the cable news organization decided not to cover one of his recent speeches.
'Major criminal investigation': CNN reporter explains how prosecutors are inching closer to Trump
CNN’s Katelyn Polentz breaks down the latest developments in the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and how prosecutors are inching closer to former President Donald Trump.
How Joe Biden and his team decided to kill the world's most wanted terrorist
Before he gave the order to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden wanted to intimately understand where the al Qaeda leader was hiding.
What you need to know about Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan has resulted in stern warnings from Beijing and mounting concerns in Washington. Here's why.
Expect a 'colorful response' from China over Pelosi Taiwan visit, says former Australia PM
Former Australian Prime Minister and Asia Society CEO Kevin Rudd says US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan is “unwise” and warns it will raise tensions again.
Hawaii receives its last shipment of coal before shuttering last power plant
On Wednesday, Hawaii received its last shipment of coal before closing its last functioning coal plant.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again
(CNN) — President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 again Saturday morning, per a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, in what is likely a "rebound" Covid-19 positivity that the doctor noted is "observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid." Biden has experienced "no reemergence...
'I was wrong:' Krugman revisits his inflation expectation
For a New York Times series called “I Was Wrong About,” columnist Paul Krugman looked back at predictions about inflation and what he learned from the experience.
Here's how the Senate reconciliation bill would actually affect inflation
The latest Senate budget reconciliation deal is titled the Inflation Reduction Act -- but the bill would likely do little to actually curb rapidly rising prices, particularly in the short term, some experts say. Other economists, though, are more bullish on the bill's prospects to fight inflation.
Pelosi stops in Hawaii and reveals her Asia plans. But no mention of Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is heading to Asia for a tour of the region after landing in Hawaii, where she visited the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Arizona.
See how China reacted to Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan
Anger is mounting in Beijing as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to stop in Taiwan as part of her trip to Asia, according Taiwan and US officials. CNN’s Will Ripley has more.
Officials: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to visit Taiwan despite Chinese threats
CNN’s Will Ripley reports.
Election workers reported more than 1,000 'hostile' contacts in past year
A task force launched by the Justice Department last year to investigate threats against election workers looked at more than 1,000 contacts "reported as hostile or harassing" and said about 11% of those "met the threshold for a federal criminal investigation."
White House warns China against escalations over Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan
Biden administration officials are warning China not to take escalatory actions amid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's prospective trip to Taiwan, emphasizing that the potential visit would not mark a shift in American foreign policy.
Trump's choice in Michigan gubernatorial primary faces criticism that she isn't 'MAGA' enough
In Michigan's jam-packed Republican primary fight for governor, former President Donald Trump is trying to tip the scales.
BP profits triple to £7bn as oil prices surge because of Ukraine war
Labour says government is ‘totally wrong’ to give tax breaks to oil companies amid cost of living crisis
