Hermiston, OR

oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1

On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
LA GRANDE, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Head-On Collision on Interstate 84 Kills 1, Seriously Injures Another

A head-on collision on Interstate 84 Friday night left one person dead and another seriously injured. The Oregon State Police responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 216. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid...
LA GRANDE, OR
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Joseph, OR
EDNPub

La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver

PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395

NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
MESA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

John Perkins Passes Away at 70

John Richard Perkins died on July 27, 2022 at his home in Umatilla from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. He was born on Sept. 25, 1951 in Pendleton to John “Jack” Bony Perkins and E. Bernice Price Perkins. He quit school in the 10th grade to...
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Dick Skoubo Passes Away at 75

Richard K. “Dick” Skoubo of Boardman died on July 28, 2022 in Boardman at the age of 75. He was born on June 24, 1947 in Pendleton. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Cemetery, Boardman. Please...
BOARDMAN, OR

Community Policy