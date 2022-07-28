San Antonio 7-Elevens celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with 10-for-$10 deal on Friday

www.sacurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio Current
Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports. The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
San Antonio Current
Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina
The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America. The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”
San Antonio Current
Luxury travel firm names San Antonio River Walk one of the most beautiful sites in U.S., world
A brawl over an unpaid bill and a stabbing at River Center Mall may have brought recent bad publicity to San Antonio's prime tourist attraction. Just the same, the River Walk continues to draw accolades from travelers. Case in point: a recent report by Kuoni, a UK-based luxury travel company,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio Current
San Antonio favorite Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will perform at AT&T Center on October 8
After doing a nearly month-long stand in San Antonio last year, stand-up comic Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is returning this fall for a show at the Alamo City's AT&T Center. The funnyman will perform Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of his 2022 Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias Back on Tour road trek.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current columnist Kevin Sanchez wins Association of Alternative Newsmedia award
San Antonio Current writer Kevin Sanchez was recognized at the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards for best political column. Sanchez's Bad Takes column won 1st place in the category, beating out submissions from the Charleston City Paper and Triad City Beat, which took 2nd and 3rd respectively. “Your analysis...
Here's Where To Get The Best Lasagna In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the top ten restaurants that serve lasagna in the city.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Current
Bill Miller, Black Bear Diner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Many of this week’s most-read Current food stories centered around openings of new dining spots. From an out-of-town diner chain to a sports bar-focused on “scenic views,” multiple new eateries are popping in the Alamo City food scene. There was an outlier, however, and it also happened...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering free admission to Texas teachers all August long
The San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to teachers through the end of August in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers currently employed at an accredited K-12 public, private or parochial school in Texas are eligible for the discount, according to zoo officials. Lone Star State teachers also can purchase four additional standard admission tickets for half off during the promotion.
San Antonio Current
Marvel and Star Wars celebrities head to San Antonio for Superhero Car Show & Comic Con Aug. 4-7
PMX Events — also known as the organizers of Celebrity Fan Fest — are back at the Freeman Coliseum and Expo Hall for a multi-day fan event of a slightly different kind. The Thomas J Henry Superhero Car Show & Comic Con will feature meet-and-greets with many beloved celebrities, including Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Hayley Atwell (Captain America) and superstar wrestler Hulk Hogan. Other guests include veteran voice actors Chuck Huber (Dragon Ball Z, My Hero Academia) and Caitlin Glass (Ouran High School Host Club, Fullmetal Alchemist).
KENS 5
Looking for authentic Italian food? This San Antonio restaurant has House Chicken Piccata, pasta bowls | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — If you've been on the hunt for traditional, authentic Italian food, there's a San Antonio restaurant that is serving up everything from House Chicken Piccata to an extra cheesy mozzarella appetizer. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Tiu Steppi's Osteria on 9910...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
5 things you may not know about San Antonio burger favorite Chris Madrid's
In 45 years, Chris Madrid's has survived a fire and a pandemic.
San Antonio Current
We now know where California comfort food chain Black Bear Diner will set up shop in San Antonio
California comfort food chain Black Bear Diner earlier this year unveiled plans for a Texas expansion. Now we know where the chain is planning to open its first San Antonio locations. One San Antonio restaurant will be located at 1112 Ackerman Road, on the East Side, not far from Fort...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Pests, employees not following health guidelines lead to low scores for seafood restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found problems with pests and employees not following basic health guidelines at two separate locations of a local seafood restaurant and bar. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar. La Perla Del Pacifico Sports Bar, located in the 2600 block of...
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
H-E-B is testing a futuristic 'run your basket through' checkout device
The Fast Scan technology is being piloted exclusively with H-E-B Partners.
San Antonio Current
9 years after cop at San Antonio's UIW shot a student, court lets wrongful death suit proceed
An appeals court has ruled that the University of the Incarnate Word doesn't have immunity from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of Cameron Redus, who was shot by a campus cop nine years ago, the Express-News reports. On Friday, the Fourth Court of Appeals upheld a lower...
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)
31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel died, teen hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Culebra Road (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Nicholas Pimentel as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in far west Bexar County. The fatal car crash took place on Culebra Road and Talley Road [...]
Comments / 1