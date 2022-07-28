ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Help Children Of Domestic Abuse Survivors With School Supplies In East Texas

By Dan Patrick
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kfox95.com

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas

There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas

It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
LUFKIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Diboll, TX
Local
Texas Society
Nacogdoches, TX
Society
City
Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
Society
City
Crockett, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin Police Hiring with Great Pay and Impressive Benefits

No doubt about it, working in law enforcement is one of the toughest jobs around. It can be very dangerous and put you in situations that break your heart. However, being a police officer can also be one of the most rewarding occupations. It also helps when the community and your city governance support you. That's exactly what makes working for the Lufkin Police Department so attractive.
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin Fire Department Responds to Fire at Dairy Queen

Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen. At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. They quickly knocked down the fire and are continuing to monitor hot spots in the building.
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Texas Uil#East Texas#Texas State#Charity#Providing School Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
K-Fox 95.5

Spirit Halloween Store Will Return To Nacogdoches, Texas

Last year was the first year that Nacogdoches was haunted by a Spirit Halloween Store. In Lufkin it pops up somewhere every year, but last year was a first for Nacogdoches. The store did well enough to return again this year in the same location. It is located in the Northview shopping center on North Street.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy