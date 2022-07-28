Help Children Of Domestic Abuse Survivors With School Supplies In East Texas

kfox95.com
The Sharon Shrine Circus Returns To Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
The Sharon Shrine Circus will once again invade Deep East Texas with three big shows close to home. If you are ready for three rings of circus fun right in your backyard, they are ready to bring it. They will be in Nacogdoches at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic...
Get Fresh Organic Locally Grown Produce In Lufkin, Texas
There are so many benefits from eating locally grown produce. Fruits and vegetables begin to lose nutrients within 24 hours of being picked. Instead of being picked, processed, and loaded on trucks, locally grown produce is picked at its peak ripeness. If you are living in Lufkin and you want the freshest possible fruits and vegetables, you may have just found the place.
Urban Cowboy Night is Coming to 58 Junction in Lufkin, Texas
It's hard to believe that it has been 42 years since Bud and Sissy introduced the world to two-steppin', Gilley's, and how to make a mechanical bull the center of a domestic dispute. Urban Cowboy is one of those movies that no matter how old it gets, the 'almost-cult' following continues to grow.
This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas
I have shared new home builds in Alto from Petty Construction in the past, and they never disappoint. I always admire the quality and the personalization that goes into every home design they carry to fruition. The last time we looked at a home from Alto it was massive. We...
Lufkin Police Hiring with Great Pay and Impressive Benefits
No doubt about it, working in law enforcement is one of the toughest jobs around. It can be very dangerous and put you in situations that break your heart. However, being a police officer can also be one of the most rewarding occupations. It also helps when the community and your city governance support you. That's exactly what makes working for the Lufkin Police Department so attractive.
Five People Arrested In Kilgore, TX During Search Warrant
Some folks in Rusk County had a pretty bad start to their week on Tuesday as cops there raided their location in execution of a search warrant and found a bunch of illegal stuff including a stolen car and drugs. According to A Facebook Post From The Rusk County Sheriff's...
Barbie Doll Left At Diboll, Texas City Hall Has Some Fun
The staff at the Diboll City Hall is looking for the parent of a Barbie doll left in their lobby. After finding the doll, instead of just throwing it in a lost and found bin and not giving it a second thought, they decided to have some fun with it on their Facebook page.
Lufkin Fire Department Responds to Fire at Dairy Queen
Lufkin Fire Department is on the scene of a grease fire at Atkinson Drive Dairy Queen. At 9:35 a.m., employees reported a fire in the grease canister. When firefighters arrived on the scene, all of the employees had evacuated and heavy black smoke was coming from the building. They quickly knocked down the fire and are continuing to monitor hot spots in the building.
Night Closures Scheduled for a Busy Intersection in Lufkin, Texas
A busy Lufkin intersection is scheduled for some night work for the coming week that will have motorists seeking alternate routes to and from State Loop 287 and State Highway 94. Crews are scheduled to begin mill and inlay work at 8 pm Sunday on the northbound entrance ramp from...
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of Sally Beauty Supply in Lufkin, TX
An arrest has been made in last Friday's robbery that took place at the Sally Beauty Supply at 4505 South Medford Drive in Lufkin. The apprehension was made on Tuesday by the Corrigan Police Department. William Longpre, 44, has been identified as the man who allegedly robbed Sally Beauty Supply...
Fire Destroys Historic and Rumored Haunted House in Hudson, Texas
I've been spending a lot of time lately on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer Page. This is where you can get the latest updates on wildfires that are occurring throughout the state. I really started taking interest in the site when the Nelson Creek Fire near Trinity County burned nearly 2000 acres.
Angelina Arts Alliance Announces Rescheduled Kristin Chenoweth Performance In Lufkin, Texas
Kristin Chenoweth was originally scheduled to perform at the Angelina Arts Alliance season opener on September 3rd, 2022. Now Chenoweth's upcoming nuptials have caused the show to be rescheduled. The "Wicked" performer's show will now be on May 6th, 2023 at 7:30 pm on the Temple Theater stage. All of...
This Corrigan, TX Woman Lied About Her Crime, Now Charged with Murder
On July 26, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a female in Corrigan, Texas. At the time the woman claimed that someone had broken into her residence and killed her husband. After the Corrigan Police Department and Sheriff’s Office began their investigation, processed the crime...
Spirit Halloween Store Will Return To Nacogdoches, Texas
Last year was the first year that Nacogdoches was haunted by a Spirit Halloween Store. In Lufkin it pops up somewhere every year, but last year was a first for Nacogdoches. The store did well enough to return again this year in the same location. It is located in the Northview shopping center on North Street.
