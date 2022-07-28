ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Braves get OF Robbie Grossman from Tigers for minor leaguer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves acquired veteran corner outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin on Monday night. The 32-year-old Grossman, who is making $5 million this year and can become a free agent after the seaon, has struggled for the out-of-contention Tigers with a .205 batting average, 13 doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs in 83 games. The switch-hitter has started 43 games in left field and 31 games in right. Last year, Grossman set career highs in his Tigers debut with 23 home runs and 156 games played. He was also second in the AL with 98 walks and has a .348 career on-base percentage. “I had a blast playing for the Tigers, and it didn’t end how I wanted it to, but it’s part of this business and I’m on to the next chapter in my baseball career,” Grossman said after Detroit lost 5-3 in 10 innings at Minnesota.
The Associated Press

Rosario's hit in 11th give Guardians 6-5 win over Arizona

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario homered early and singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night. Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound. The Guardians trail first-place Minnesota by just a game in the AL Central despite being the youngest team in baseball. “I’m not sure they check your age when you’re in the batter’s box in the 10th inning,” manager Terry Francona said.
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Rockies 4-1

The Padres defeated the Rockies 4-1 on Monday night, as Mike Clevinger continued his recent string of terrific outings. Clevinger allowed just 1 run in 7 innings pitched while striking out 6 Rockies.
