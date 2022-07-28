Ether Poised To Take Out All-Time Highs As Devs Implement Shadow Fork 10 In Lead-Up To The Merge

zycrypto.com
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Ethereum Whales Bet on Shiba Inu After Buying 500 Billion $SHIB in 24 Hours
The largest whales on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have been betting on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) as over the last 24 hours large transactions have been made to acquire over 500 billion SHIB tokens amid an ongoing accumulation. According to data from whale monitoring service WhaleStats, the Ethereum...
Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
In what appears to be a direct refutation to the widely held theories of most bullish Bitcoin proponents, Wall Street thinks Bitcoin is more likely to plummet to $10,000 first before a surge to $30,000 can be considered – according to a recent survey. Retail investors are generally less...
ETH Surged Past $1,700, Ripple General Counsel Says SEC “Bullying” Crypto, SHIB Worth $3 Million Bought by This ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ripple general counsel calls SEC's tactics "bullying" Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Yesterday, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, surged above the $1,700 level on the Bitstamp exchange, breaking through the resistance. The reason behind the increase might be the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking the interest rate by 75 basis points. Following the hike, the market saw ETH and other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, spike in value. Ethereum is also experiencing strong bullish momentum because of the Merge event, which is expected to take place in September. At the moment of publication, ETH is changing hands at $1,733, up 6.2% over the past 24 hours.
40% of all BTC in circulation are currently in loss, but analyst points out a strong accumulation zone
Bitcoin is experiencing one of the most challenging stages of its journey to being a widely adopted asset class. Still, these challenging times are not new to the asset, having faced worse market conditions and emerged triumphant. Most recently, data has revealed that 40% of all the BTC in circulation...
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Cathie Wood Sees Early Signs Of Bear Market Ending, Stands By Favorite Growth Stock Picks
Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood seems to think the market is approaching a bottom and growth stocks would lead a recovery, the fund manager told CNBC’s Tech Trade Special Friday. “Typically growth stocks will outperform as we move towards the end of a bear market and of a recession...
The Flippening: Why Market Pundits Say Ethereum Is Set To Become The No. 1 Cryptocurrency
Dubbed the “Flippening” by cryptocurrency fans, the scenario in which ether inevitably overtakes bitcoin and becomes the number one cryptocurrency has been setting the community abuzz, as it seems it’s only a matter of time before the pioneer crypto becomes number two. The discussion around bitcoin losing...
SMARTLend — A Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on BSC
A hybrid ROI DApp project called SMARTLend was created on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The project’s creators chose the Binance Smart Chain network due to its more developed investor base, broader readership, and lower transaction fee. Investors will benefit from using the community-driven Binance Smart Chain network since ROI Dapps are often a high-risk investment.
100% of my Roth is in a single stock
I'm 23 years old and make around 80,000-100,000$ a year, just recently started putting money into a Roth IRA last year, right now I have 9600~ in AMD stock and I really like the stock. I've traded a few stocks here and there but AMD is my top stock to own right now, I put 7% of my paycheck into my 401k from work.
Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets
The crypto markets have been generally green since the weekend in what appears to be a sign of a good recovery from the losses of the past weeks. Ethereum (ETH) seems to be leading the rally amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, having gained by 9.25% in the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) surging by 4%. However, some traders have dismissed recovery claims, warning that the gains accrued during the weekend will likely be dumped relatively shortly.
Bitcoin Enters Full Accumulation Season, With Shrimps and Whales Seizing Their Share Of The Pie
Bitcoin has entered a full accumulation phase, with investors bracing themselves to go all-in. On-chain data indicators like the Puell Multiple and Market Value to Realized Value are some of the positives for the asset’s bull. The asset shook off a massive dump by Tesla and trades comfortably over...
Dogecoin’s $1 Dream Price Met With Skepticism By Market Watchers
Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.
Real Estate Platform MasRelic Launches New Relic Token on Ethereum
Seven miles from one of the world’s seven blockchain centres, New York City, MasRelic, a small cap startup, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain via UniSwap. The native utility token for RELIC is used for the following purposes:. Farming Reflections for DeFi. Utilizing cryptocurrency tokens...
Cardano Outpacing Crypto Majors As ADA Reigns As The Most Developed Cryptocurrency
The crypto industry is all about innovation and periodic advancements. This ensures that projects within the space are caught up with new trends and novel demands by the community are met. In light of this, Cardano has emerged as the most developed project in the space, according to recent data.
Buffett Buys Fear, 2 Big Dividends For A Retirement Dream
Summary The price for certainty in the markets is too high; successful investors know this well. I am buying big dividends hand over fist in this fearful market. Sleep well at night with these two picks with up to 8.6% yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Crypto’s ‘Dry Powder’ Indicator Just Flipped – Here’s What’s Next, According to Will Clemente
There’s a lot of dry powder in the crypto market just as Bitcoin (BTC) is showing a historical bottom indicator, according to popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente. In a new installment of the Blockware Intelligence newsletter analysis, Clemente tracks the combined market capitalization of the two biggest stablecoins, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), relative to the market cap of all crypto assets.
This 11-Year-Old Bitcoin Indicator Shows Reversal Ahead: Details
Shiba Inu Sees Nearly $17M Shorts Liquidated Over 24 Hours
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw one of its largest-ever liquidation days on record on Thursday. What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, $16.84 million SHIB short positions were liquidated on July 28. Meanwhile, long SHIB positions saw $300,000 worth of liquidations, taking the total number of SHIB liquidations to $17.14. The...
