Partnership With Bitcoin Giant NYDIG Will Enable New York Yankees Employees to Convert Salaries To BTC

Recent Survey Shows Investors Think BTC Is More Likely To Crash To $10,000 First Than Hit $30,000
In what appears to be a direct refutation to the widely held theories of most bullish Bitcoin proponents, Wall Street thinks Bitcoin is more likely to plummet to $10,000 first before a surge to $30,000 can be considered – according to a recent survey. Retail investors are generally less...
40% of all BTC in circulation are currently in loss, but analyst points out a strong accumulation zone
Bitcoin is experiencing one of the most challenging stages of its journey to being a widely adopted asset class. Still, these challenging times are not new to the asset, having faced worse market conditions and emerged triumphant. Most recently, data has revealed that 40% of all the BTC in circulation...
The Flippening: Why Market Pundits Say Ethereum Is Set To Become The No. 1 Cryptocurrency
Dubbed the “Flippening” by cryptocurrency fans, the scenario in which ether inevitably overtakes bitcoin and becomes the number one cryptocurrency has been setting the community abuzz, as it seems it’s only a matter of time before the pioneer crypto becomes number two. The discussion around bitcoin losing...
Bitcoin Enters Full Accumulation Season, With Shrimps and Whales Seizing Their Share Of The Pie
Bitcoin has entered a full accumulation phase, with investors bracing themselves to go all-in. On-chain data indicators like the Puell Multiple and Market Value to Realized Value are some of the positives for the asset’s bull. The asset shook off a massive dump by Tesla and trades comfortably over...
Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets
The crypto markets have been generally green since the weekend in what appears to be a sign of a good recovery from the losses of the past weeks. Ethereum (ETH) seems to be leading the rally amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, having gained by 9.25% in the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) surging by 4%. However, some traders have dismissed recovery claims, warning that the gains accrued during the weekend will likely be dumped relatively shortly.
SMARTLend — A Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on BSC
A hybrid ROI DApp project called SMARTLend was created on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The project’s creators chose the Binance Smart Chain network due to its more developed investor base, broader readership, and lower transaction fee. Investors will benefit from using the community-driven Binance Smart Chain network since ROI Dapps are often a high-risk investment.
Dogecoin’s $1 Dream Price Met With Skepticism By Market Watchers
Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.
Crypto Listing On P2PB2B Exchange
Each exchange platform has its conditions for new crypto listings. The fee charged for new projects and the accompanying package differ. Some exchanges are rigorous in selecting tokens for listing. P2PB2B crypto listing agency has created an ideal environment for new crypto developers, whether they are a large team with experienced developers and community support or young start-ups who still need to raise reputational capital.
Real Estate Platform MasRelic Launches New Relic Token on Ethereum
Seven miles from one of the world’s seven blockchain centres, New York City, MasRelic, a small cap startup, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain via UniSwap. The native utility token for RELIC is used for the following purposes:. Farming Reflections for DeFi. Utilizing cryptocurrency tokens...
BP profits triple to $8.5bn as energy prices soar
BP‘s profit tripled to $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high.The oil giant today announced the record profits across April-June, which is up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2021 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.So far this year, BP has made profits of $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021.“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.It comes as other energy giants...
UK Financial Authority Tightens Its Noose Around Marketing Of High-Risk Assets — But Exempts Crypto
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today introduced new stricter rules for marketing high-risk investments, in a bid to address concerns that a multitude of people don’t really understand the risks that come with such products. The British regulatory agency, however, clarified that the new guidelines don’t...
Australian Central Bank Governor Wants Private Sectors In Charge Of Crypto Assets Issuance
Recent times have seen a wave of calls for regulating the growing sector of cryptocurrencies due mainly to the astronomically increasing adoption rate, as investors and consumers seek protection over the looming economic downturn. In light of this, The Australian Central Bank chief has noted that it would be better for the crypto industry if the private sector is allowed to issue digital assets while regulated by the financial authorities.
