ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Partnership With Bitcoin Giant NYDIG Will Enable New York Yankees Employees to Convert Salaries To BTC

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
zycrypto.com

Traders Warn Of Imminent Slump Amidst Seemingly Recovering Crypto Markets

The crypto markets have been generally green since the weekend in what appears to be a sign of a good recovery from the losses of the past weeks. Ethereum (ETH) seems to be leading the rally amongst the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, having gained by 9.25% in the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) surging by 4%. However, some traders have dismissed recovery claims, warning that the gains accrued during the weekend will likely be dumped relatively shortly.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

SMARTLend  —  A Secure and Audited Stablecoin Lending Platform on BSC

A hybrid ROI DApp project called SMARTLend was created on the Binance Smart Chain Network. The project’s creators chose the Binance Smart Chain network due to its more developed investor base, broader readership, and lower transaction fee. Investors will benefit from using the community-driven Binance Smart Chain network since ROI Dapps are often a high-risk investment.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Dogecoin’s $1 Dream Price Met With Skepticism By Market Watchers

Dogecoin has been underperforming since slipping from its all-time high of $0.73 last year. The current market conditions brought on by the Crypto Winter have significantly exacerbated the meme coins’ bad days. Following its surge in May of last year, a lot of proponents expected a price target of $1; and up to this moment, some still do. Nonetheless, analysts think this is unlikely – at least not in the next eight years.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Crypto Listing On P2PB2B Exchange

Each exchange platform has its conditions for new crypto listings. The fee charged for new projects and the accompanying package differ. Some exchanges are rigorous in selecting tokens for listing. P2PB2B crypto listing agency has created an ideal environment for new crypto developers, whether they are a large team with experienced developers and community support or young start-ups who still need to raise reputational capital.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Web3#Convert Salaries#American#Bitcoin Payroll System#Bsp#The Bitcoin Savings Plan
zycrypto.com

Real Estate Platform MasRelic Launches New Relic Token on Ethereum

Seven miles from one of the world’s seven blockchain centres, New York City, MasRelic, a small cap startup, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain via UniSwap. The native utility token for RELIC is used for the following purposes:. Farming Reflections for DeFi. Utilizing cryptocurrency tokens...
MARKETS
The Independent

BP profits triple to $8.5bn as energy prices soar

BP‘s profit tripled to $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high.The oil giant today announced the record profits across April-June, which is up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2021 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.So far this year, BP has made profits of $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021.“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.It comes as other energy giants...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
zycrypto.com

Australian Central Bank Governor Wants Private Sectors In Charge Of Crypto Assets Issuance

Recent times have seen a wave of calls for regulating the growing sector of cryptocurrencies due mainly to the astronomically increasing adoption rate, as investors and consumers seek protection over the looming economic downturn. In light of this, The Australian Central Bank chief has noted that it would be better for the crypto industry if the private sector is allowed to issue digital assets while regulated by the financial authorities.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy