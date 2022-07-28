Partnership With Bitcoin Giant NYDIG Will Enable New York Yankees Employees to Convert Salaries To BTC

BP‘s profit tripled to $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high.The oil giant today announced the record profits across April-June, which is up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2021 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.So far this year, BP has made profits of $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021.“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.It comes as other energy giants...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO